Broadway and Television Producer Thomas Miller Passes Away at 79

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen producer Thomas L. Miller has passed away from complications from heart disease. He was 79 years old.

In 1969, Miller helped to found Miller-Milkis Productions, which later became Miller-Boyett Productions, an American television production company that mainly developed television sitcoms from the 1970s through the 1990s. It was responsible for family-oriented hit series such as Bosom Buddies, Happy Days, Full House, Perfect Strangers, Mork & Mindy, Laverne & Shirley, Family Matters and Step by Step.

In 2008, Miller redirected his talents to Broadway, as a producer of 13, War Horse, Hillary and Clinton, Tootsie, Company and Mrs. Doubtfire.





