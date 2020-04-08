Broadway and Television Producer Thomas Miller Passes Away at 79
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen producer Thomas L. Miller has passed away from complications from heart disease. He was 79 years old.
In 1969, Miller helped to found Miller-Milkis Productions, which later became Miller-Boyett Productions, an American television production company that mainly developed television sitcoms from the 1970s through the 1990s. It was responsible for family-oriented hit series such as Bosom Buddies, Happy Days, Full House, Perfect Strangers, Mork & Mindy, Laverne & Shirley, Family Matters and Step by Step.
In 2008, Miller redirected his talents to Broadway, as a producer of 13, War Horse, Hillary and Clinton, Tootsie, Company and Mrs. Doubtfire.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrea Bocelli Will Stream A Live Performance From The Duomo In Milan On Easter Sunday
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
AMC Theaters May Never Reopen Due to Credit Score Decline
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)
Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Will Be Streamed to Raise Money For BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'... (read more)
Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Josh Groban and Many More Join SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit
Saturday Night Seder — a Passover Seder on Saturday, April 11 (the fourth night of Passover) — will be different from all other nights, as a panoply o... (read more)
VIDEO: The Marsh Family is Back With Another LES MISERABLES Cover
The Marsh family is back with another Les Miserables cover!... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR; Encourages Fans to Submit Videos Singing Along
Andrew Lloyd Webber has taken to Twitter to perform a bit from Jesus Christ Superstar, in honor of Easter approaching.... (read more)
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
AMC Theaters May Never Reopen Due to Credit Score Decline
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)
Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Will Be Streamed to Raise Money For BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'... (read more)
Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Josh Groban and Many More Join SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit
Saturday Night Seder — a Passover Seder on Saturday, April 11 (the fourth night of Passover) — will be different from all other nights, as a panoply o... (read more)
VIDEO: The Marsh Family is Back With Another LES MISERABLES Cover
The Marsh family is back with another Les Miserables cover!... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR; Encourages Fans to Submit Videos Singing Along
Andrew Lloyd Webber has taken to Twitter to perform a bit from Jesus Christ Superstar, in honor of Easter approaching.... (read more)