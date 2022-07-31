Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox: Broadway's Best Overtures

Featured shows include: Gypsy, Merrily We Roll Along, Candide, Hello, Dolly!, My Fair Lady, South Pacific, and more!

Jul. 31, 2022  

When Broadway was enjoying its Golden Age, seldom did an audience begin a night at the theatre without first receiving a treat from the orchestra. While the prominence of Broadway overtures has waned in the modern age of musical theatre, the tradition remains as one of the most beloved staples of the artform.

Which Broadway overtures stand out as ovation-worthy? Below, BroadwayWorld has gathered 50 of our favorites, from classics like Carousel and My Fair Lady, to modern musicals like Urinetown and The Drowsy Chaperone.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Broadway overture stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 2 openers, Act 1 finales, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, celebrate summer and throw a Broadway party!



