Broadway Jukebox: Broadway's Best Overtures

When Broadway was enjoying its Golden Age, seldom did an audience begin a night at the theatre without first receiving a treat from the orchestra. While the prominence of Broadway overtures has waned in the modern age of musical theatre, the tradition remains as one of the most beloved staples of the artform.

Which Broadway overtures stand out as ovation-worthy? Below, BroadwayWorld has gathered 50 of our favorites, from classics like Carousel and My Fair Lady, to modern musicals like Urinetown and The Drowsy Chaperone.