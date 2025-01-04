What Is the Best Broadway Overture Ever?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When Broadway was enjoying its Golden Age, seldom did an audience begin a night at the theatre without first receiving a treat from the orchestra. While the prominence of Broadway overtures has waned in the modern age of musical theatre, the tradition remains as one of the most beloved staples of the artform.

Which Broadway overtures stand out as ovation-worthy? The opinion might be a little bit biased at the Majestic Theatre, but when BroadwayWorld asked the question just last month, the resounding response from the theatre community was the same- Gypsy.

"The Gypsy overture is it- it's just the greatest," proclaimed Tony-winning composer Marc Shaiman. "It's forever the greatest and there's nothing that will ever beat it."

Back on Broadway this season starring the great Audra McDonald, Gypsy's overture, written by Jule Styne, first captivated audiences when it opened at the Broadway Theatre on May 21, 1959. Though today the show is considered one of the most beloved in the musical theatre canon, it surprisingly won no Tony Awards at the 14th Annual ceremony in 1960 (most went to The Sound of Music and Fiorello!). Is has been revived five times since then and has won six Tonys for subsequent productions.

"It's definitely top three in all of musical theater history," added Broadway favorite Joshua Henry. "It's just such big music. They don't write many like that anymore."

"There's no other overture like it. It's so rich. The orchestrations are so gorgeous. It charts so much drama in the score. It's incredible," added Gypsy producer Mara Isaacs. "I can't wait for people to hear it. And it's played so beautifully by this orchestra and led so beautifully by Andy Einhorn."

"The opening fanfare of Gypsy is the greatest call-to-arms ever," Einhorn told BroadwayWorld. Einhorn, who serves as Musical Supervisor, Director and Conductor, leads an orchestra of 26 eight times a week at the Majestic. "The first time we played it, you felt everyone in the room turn around- there's something so exciting to know that we get to do that for audiences every night."

Gypsy violinist Sita Chay agreed. "I think it's a summary of the show in so many musical ways. Rhythmic, it's melodic, it's epic, and it's very rich. Just by itself, it's worth listening to."

Tony winner Jonathan Groff has been living by that recommendation. "I listen to the Gypsy overture while I work out. It's the greatest overture ever!"

Listen to the Gypsy overture and 49 of of other favorites on Spotify!