A Wonderful World is running on Broadway at Studio 54.

By: Nov. 09, 2024
Broadway is seeing trees of green and red roses too this season. The colors of the rainbow are coming into focus at Studio 54, where in just days, A Wonderful World will open. Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart will bring Louis Armstrong’s incredible journey to life, from New Orleans to worldwide fame. This full-scale musical features a rich tapestry of characters, including the extraordinary women who helped shape his remarkable life and career.

Broadway Jukebox: Broadway Meets Jazz
Today, we're celebrating the occasion with a playlist of just a few of our favorite Broadway showtunes turned jazz standards. Enjoy songs from iconic artists like: Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Harry Connick Jr., Sammy Davis Jr., Nina Simone, and many more.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Broadway turned Jazz song stands out to you.

