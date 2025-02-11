A WONDERFUL WORLD Will Host Talkbacks in Honor of Black History Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical will host talkbacks following the performances on Wednesday, February 12 and Friday, February 21 in celebration of Black History Month, in collaboration with Audience Rewards. The talkback on Wednesday, February 12 will give a behind the scenes look at the production and the Friday, February 21 will include a discussion with cast members.

These talkbacks are open to all ticket holders attending these performances, and Audience Rewards members can earn 500 Bonus ShowPoints when they purchase select tickets for these performances. For more information, visit www.audiencerewards.com/tickets/a-wonderful-world-the-louis-armstrong-musical

A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical is playing at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street) and will play its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, February 23, 2025. Tickets are available at www.louisarmstrongmusical.com.

Louis Armstrong’s innovative musicianship and incredible charisma as trumpeter and vocalist would lead him from the early days of jazz in his native New Orleans to five decades of international stardom. A Wonderful World tells the story of Armstrong’s blazing musical career and features beloved songs he recorded and made popular, including “What a Wonderful World” and “When You’re Smiling,” among many other favorites.

A Wonderful World stars Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Louis Armstrong, Darlesia Cearcy as Lucille Wilson, Kim Exum as Alpha Smith, Dionne Figgins as Daisy Parker, and Jennie Harney-Fleming as Lil Hardin.

The cast includes Trista Dollison as Standby for the roles of Daisy Parker, Lil Hardin, Alpha Smith and Lucille Wilson; DeWitt Fleming Jr. as Fate Marable/Lincoln Perry; Jason Forbach as Crooner & Others; Gavin Gregory as King Joe Oliver; and Jimmy Smagula as Joe Glaser. Award-winning Broadway actor James T. Lane plays Armstrong on Wednesday evening and Thursday matinee performances.

The ensemble includes Brandon Louis Armstrong, Wesley J. Barnes, Willie Clyde Beaton II, Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr., Eean S. Cochran, Kate Louissaint, Matt Magnusson, Jodeci Milhouse, Alysha Morgan, Khadijah Rolle, Tally Sessions, Brett Sturgis, Renell Taylor, Meridien Terrell, and Dori Waymer.

A Wonderful World features a book by Aurin Squire and was co-conceived by Andrew Delaplaine and Christopher Renshaw. Renshaw also serves as Director of the production, with James Monroe Iglehart and Christina Sajous as co-directors. Choreography and Musical Staging is by Rickey Tripp. Tap Choreography is by DeWitt Fleming Jr.

Orchestrations and Arrangements are by three-time Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Branford Marsalis, Music Supervision, Vocal and Incidental Arrangements, and Additional Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters, Dance Arrangements are by Tony Award nominee Zane Mark, and Music Direction by Darryl G. Ivey. Grammy and Emmy Award winner David Lai is the Music Contractor for the production.

Scenic and Video Design is by Adam Koch and Steven Royal, who make their Broadway debut with A Wonderful World. Costume Design is by four-time Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James. Lighting Design is by Cory Pattak. Sound Design is by Tony Award winner Kai Harada. Wig and Hair Design is by Matthew Armentrout . Makeup Design is by Kali Taylor. Prop design is by Lilian Sun.

Fight Director is Lee Soroko. Dialect Coach is Jerome Butler. Dramaturg is Faye Price. Casting is by ARC, Duncan Stewart, CSA, and Patrick Maravilla, CSA.

The producers of A Wonderful World are Thomas E. Rodgers, Jr., Renee Delaplaine Rodgers, Martian Entertainment (Carl D. White and Gregory Rae), Vanessa Williams, Elizabeth Curtis, John Gore Organization, Ryan Donnell Smith & Allen Cheney, Remmel T. Dickinson, Wei-Hwa Huang, and Lee/Knowles/Coney.