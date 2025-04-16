UK Theatre Faces Shrinking Output Amid Rising Costs and Funding Cuts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The number of new productions staged by the UK’s top subsidized theatre companies has dropped by nearly a third over the past decade, according to BBC research. In 2024, the 40 best-funded producing theatres—including The National Theatre and Colchester Mercury—opened 229 new shows, down from 332 in 2014.

The decline is largely attributed to rising production costs and cuts in public funding. National Theatre executive director Kate Varah warned that many in the industry are at "breaking point."

Leeds Playhouse has scaled back its homegrown shows from 12 to eight per year. Artistic director James Brining called the reduction “heartbreaking,” citing fewer opportunities for emerging artists and a “serious problem” for the sector.

Actress Lesley Manville, speaking after her recent Olivier Award win, echoed this concern, noting that today’s young talent face fewer chances to develop than in decades past. “It’s going to be a diminishing discipline,” she told BBC Radio 4.

To adapt, many venues now co-produce shows—often with commercial partners—to spread financial risk and mount larger-scale productions. While this means fewer titles, it can lead to longer runs and wider reach. “We’re spending more, but on bigger shows,” said Birmingham Rep chief executive Rachael Thomas, who added that cuts to council support have squeezed out smaller-scale work.

The Rep, once home to the premiere of East Is East, said it could no longer afford to debut a play of that size in its 133-seat studio today.

Shifting audience preferences also play a role. “There’s less appetite for serious drama,” said Salisbury Playhouse's Gareth Machin. “People want a sure bet when money’s tight.”

Nottingham Playhouse’s Stephanie Sirr acknowledged the strain of rising energy and production costs but said more co-productions have allowed for greater scale—like their Dear Evan Hansen now on UK tour.

Some theatres, like Leicester Curve, have managed to increase output by focusing on commercial musical partnerships. “We’re doing more with less,” said chief executive Chris Stafford, noting their box office has doubled in a decade.

Still, stagnant Arts Council funding, pandemic fallout, and widespread local council cuts have taken a toll. A survey by Freelancers Make Theatre Work described the workforce as “at breaking point,” citing low pay and job insecurity.

Freelancer Paul Carey Jones called for urgent government support and better protections within the industry. “The sector entirely depends on its freelance workforce,” he said.

The BBC’s research looked at 40 top publicly funded producing theatres across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, comparing original productions—including revivals and co-productions—that opened in 2014 and 2024.