Video: FLOYD COLLINS Original Broadway Cast Recording To Be Released This July

Floyd Collins star Jeremy Jordan surprised the audience at Lincoln Center Theater’s Vivian Beaumont Theater tonight following the performance, announcing exclusively from the stage that the highly anticipated musical will release an Original Broadway Cast Recording.

It will be available physically and digitally everywhere on Friday, July 11. Released by Center Stage Records, the album is produced by Adam Guettel and Ted Sperling, recorded and mixed by Lawrence Manchester, and executive produced by Adam Siegel and Van Dean. Preorder the CD now at www.CenterStageRecords.com.

Floyd Collins is based on the true story of a cave explorer in Kentucky, 1925. While chasing a dream of fame and fortune by turning Sand Cave into a tourist attraction, Floyd Collins himself becomes the attraction when he gets trapped 200 feet underground. Alone but for sporadic contact with the outside world, including his brother Homer, Floyd fights for his sanity – and, ultimately, his life – as the rescue effort above explodes into the first genuine media circus. Reporters and gawkers from across the country descend on the property, fueling the hysteria and manipulating the nation into holding its collective breath.

Floyd Collins features a book by Tina Landau, music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, additional lyrics by Tina Landau and direction by Tina Landau. The company features Jeremy Jordan as Floyd Collins, Jason Gotay as Homer Collins, Sean Allan Krill as H.T. Carmichael, Marc Kudisch as Lee Collins, Lizzy McAlpine as Nellie Collins, Wade McCollum as Bee Doyle, Jessica Molaskey as Miss Jane, Taylor Trensch as Skeets Miller, Cole Vaughan as Jewell Estes, Clyde Voce as Ed Bishop as well as Kevin Bernard, Dwayne Cooper, Jeremy Davis, Charlie Franklin, Kristen Hahn, Happy McPartlin, Kevyn Morrow, Zak Resnick, Justin Showell and Colin Trudell.

Floyd Collins has sets by dots, costumes by Anita Yavich, lighting by Scott Zielinski, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, and projections by Ruey Horng Sun, with dance sequences by Jon Rua, orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA and music direction by Ted Sperling. Bonnie Panson is the stage manager. Lincoln Center Theater is producing Floyd Collins in association with Creative Partners Productions and Mark Cortale & Charles D. Urstadt.

Floyd Collins is currently in previews, and will open on Monday, April 21 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).

Floyd Collins had its world premiere at the American Music Theater Festival in Philadelphia in 1994. It was followed by the off-Broadway debut at Playwrights Horizons in 1996 where it won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical. Due to its enduring cast recording, the musical has achieved a devoted following over the years.

In addition to Floyd Collins, Lincoln Center Theater’s current 40th Anniversary season includes Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts, featuring a new version by Mark O’Rowe and directed by Jack O’Brien, currently in performances at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater; as well as the LCT3 world premiere of Five Models in Ruins, 1981, a new play by Caitlin Saylor Stephens, directed by Morgan Green, which begins previews on Saturday, April 19 and opens on Monday, May 5 at the Claire Tow Theater.