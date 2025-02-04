Photo: Debbie Allen Visits A WONDERFUL WORLD on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical on Broadway welcomed a special guest- icon Debbie Allen! BroadwayWorld recently reported that Debbie Allen and Keke Palmer are hoping to come to Broadway later this year in a production of Fetch Clay, Make Man. See a photo of Debbie Allen with the A Wonderful World star James Monroe Iglehart here!

Louis Armstrong’s innovative musicianship and incredible charisma as trumpeter and vocalist would lead him from the early days of jazz in his native New Orleans to five decades of international stardom. A Wonderful World tells the story of Armstrong’s blazing musical career and features beloved songs he recorded and made popular, including “What a Wonderful World” and “When You’re Smiling,” among many other favorites.

A Wonderful World stars Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Louis Armstrong, Darlesia Cearcy as Lucille Wilson, Kim Exum as Alpha Smith, Dionne Figgins as Daisy Parker, and Jennie Harney-Fleming as Lil Hardin.

The cast includes Trista Dollison as Standby for the roles of Daisy Parker, Lil Hardin, Alpha Smith and Lucille Wilson; DeWitt Fleming Jr. as Fate Marable/Lincoln Perry; Jason Forbach as Crooner & Others; Gavin Gregory as King Joe Oliver; and Jimmy Smagula as Joe Glaser. Award-winning Broadway actor James T. Lane plays Armstrong on Wednesday evening and Thursday matinee performances. The production will play its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, February 23, 2025. At the time of closing, the production will have played 151 performances, including 31 previews.