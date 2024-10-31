Broadway Jukebox: 75 Showtunes for Halloween

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wicked witches, and demon barbers, and blood-thirsty plants... oh my! In need of the scariest Broadway songs to celebrate Halloween 2024? BroadwayWorld has put together a list of showtunes that you'll just scream over.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Phantom of the Opera, The Addams Family, Little Shop of Horrors, Sweeney Todd, Bat Boy, Reefer Madness, The Rocky Horror Show, Jekyll & Hyde, Young Frankenstein, Carrie, and many more.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which blood curdling Halloween song stands out to you.

