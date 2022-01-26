Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BROADWAY GROSSES
Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY GROSSES

Broadway Grosses for Week Ending January 23, 2022

pixeltracker

Get the latest grosses!

Jan. 26, 2022  

Broadway Grosses for Week Ending January 23, 2022

As BroadwayWorld reported, the Broadway League has decided to release a report on Broadway's attendance, grosses, capacity and performances (but not per-show data, which is expected to return next season). BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the data weekly.

For the week ending January 23, 2022, a total of 21 shows played 159 performances at 75.34% capacity. Total attendance was 152,135 and total gross was $16,494,289.

Since Broadway has been reopen, shows have played 3,420 performances at 80% capacity, earning $404,048,064 with 3,227,888 total guests in attendance.

Since August, over two dozen Broadway shows have resumed performances following the year and a half shutdown due to the pandemic.

Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Andy Karl Photo
Andy Karl
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs

More Hot Stories For You