Broadway Grosses for Week Ending January 23, 2022

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY GROSSES

As BroadwayWorld reported, the Broadway League has decided to release a report on Broadway's attendance, grosses, capacity and performances (but not per-show data, which is expected to return next season). BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the data weekly.

For the week ending January 23, 2022, a total of 21 shows played 159 performances at 75.34% capacity. Total attendance was 152,135 and total gross was $16,494,289.

Since Broadway has been reopen, shows have played 3,420 performances at 80% capacity, earning $404,048,064 with 3,227,888 total guests in attendance.

Since August, over two dozen Broadway shows have resumed performances following the year and a half shutdown due to the pandemic.