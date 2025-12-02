Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/30/25 - Total Grosses Hit $48,363,979

Click Here for More on BROADWAY GROSSES

Of note this week:

MARJORIE PRIME is in previews at the Hayes and opens on 12/8. ART and LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD each had a nine-performance week. Thanksgiving fell within this week (Week 27). Please note that last season Thanksgiving fell within the next week (Week 28), when the gross and attendance came to $46,046,641 and 312,143, respectively.

For the week ending November 30, MAMMA MIA! grossed $2,020,119, marking the global show's best week ever on Broadway.

CHICAGO set a new all time single performance gross record for a Thanksgiving night performance, Thursday 11/27/25 with a sold out show gross of $151,362.45.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (17.3%), & JULIET (15%), CHICAGO (11.3%), MJ (9.3%), THE GREAT GATSBY (9.2%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (8.8%), DEATH BECOMES HER (7.4%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (7%), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (5.3%), HELL'S KITCHEN (5.2%), ALADDIN (4.8%), THE OUTSIDERS (4.6%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (4.5%), OEDIPUS (3.6%), MAMMA MIA! (3.4%), HADESTOWN (3.4%), THE LION KING (3.2%), LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD (2.6%), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (2.4%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (1.9%), CHESS (1.7%), WAITING FOR GODOT (0.8%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: BEETLEJUICE (-19.2%), LIBERATION (-17.3%), JUST IN TIME (-12%), THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES (-8.7%), TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) (-8.7%), MARJORIE PRIME (-5.4%), ART (-2.2%),

This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 297,902 tickets sold and a total gross of $48,363,979. The average ticket price was $162.35.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 2.58%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 19.01% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $162.35 is up $22.41 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON: $4,877,800

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $3,152,532

WICKED: $3,012,089

THE LION KING: $2,787,100

CHESS: $2,066,742





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

MARJORIE PRIME ($249,882), LIBERATION ($323,742), LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD ($433,083), TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) ($643,694), THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES ($697,256)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HAMILTON: $1,197,101

THE LION KING: $812,328

ALADDIN: $593,087

THE OUTSIDERS: $561,910

WICKED: $550,918





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES ($-179,988), BEETLEJUICE ($-177,060), JUST IN TIME ($-107,182), OEDIPUS ($-90,348), ART ($-88,869)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON: $454.81

JUST IN TIME: $255.30

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $242.95

THE LION KING: $208.04

WICKED: $195.49





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

MARJORIE PRIME ($83.21), LIBERATION ($84.44), THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES ($85.87), LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD ($86.25), BEETLEJUICE ($95.10)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

HAMILTON: 101.3%

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: 100.4%

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 100%

RAGTIME: 100%

WICKED: 100%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

LIBERATION (45.2%), BEETLEJUICE (63.2%), LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD (72.5%), TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) (73.7%), CHICAGO (76%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

& JULIET: 1235

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL: 1092

THE GREAT GATSBY: 1088

MJ: 1033

CHICAGO: 975





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

BEETLEJUICE (-2537), LIBERATION (-1473), THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES (-911), TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) (-722), JUST IN TIME (-664)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.