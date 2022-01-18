Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Grosses for Week Ending January 16, 2022

Jan. 18, 2022  

As BroadwayWorld reported, the Broadway League has decided to release a report on Broadway's attendance, grosses, capacity and performances (but not per-show data, which is expected to return next season). BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the data weekly.

For the week ending January 16, 2022, a total of 25 shows played 196 performances at 66.45% capacity. Total attendance was 162,566 and total gross was $18,496,689.

Since Broadway has been reopen, shows have played 3,261 performances at 80% capacity, earning $387,553,775 with 3,075,753 total guests in attendance.

Since August, over two dozen Broadway shows have resumed performances following the year and a half shutdown due to the pandemic.

