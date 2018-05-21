Brief 5/21: Obie Awards Ceremony, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Stage Tube - May 20, 2018

Tony nominee Tina Fey hosted the hilarious season finale of Saturday Night Live last night and as we reported, we also got an appearance from the cast of Mean Girls in a new digital short. Watch as Tina tries to join the Broadway cast of the show. . (more...)

2) BWW Exclusive: A Loverly Day in the Life of MY FAIR LADY's Christopher Faison!

by BWW News Desk - May 20, 2018

Dancing all night, eight times a week is the company of the ten-time Tony nominated My Fair Lady. Led by Lauren Ambrose and Harry Hadden-Paton, the cast is made of 37 of Broadway's best, who effortlessly bring the Lerner & Lowe classic back to the forefront this season.. (more...)

3) Stage & Screen Legend Patricia Morison Dies at 103

by BWW News Desk - May 20, 2018

Stage and screen star, Patricia Morison died today at the age of 103 at home in Los Angeles of natural causes. A stage icon and legend best known for her starring roles in Cole Porter's Kiss Me Kate and The King & I opposite Yul Brynner, she established an indelible mark in films with a reputation as a the villainous femme fatale with large blue eyes and extremely long, dark hair that made her a favorite of studios and fans alike. . (more...)

4) VIDEO: Tina Fey's Sarah Palin Sings 'What I Did For Love' from A CHORUS LINE on SNL

by Stage Tube - May 20, 2018

Tina Fey hosted last night's episode of Saturday Night Live, and in doing so, she brought back her iconic portrayal of Sarah Palin. In a sketch last night, Fey's Palin sang 'What I Did For Love' from A Chorus Line, alongside Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant), Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon), Michael Wolff (Fred Armisen), Stormy Daniels (Cecily Strong), Rex Tillerson (John Goodman) and Omarosa Manigault (Leslie Jones).. (more...)

5) BWW's Theatre Business Podcast 'The OHenry Report' Breaks Down the 2018 Tony Nominations and Makes Early Predictions

by OHenry Report - May 20, 2018

On this episode of BroadwayWorld's theatre business podcast, 'The OHenry Report,' Broadway producer and investor Oliver Henry Roth talks with BroadwayWorld's Matt Tamanini about the recent 2018 Tony nominations. They discuss all of the major categories, including the unusual six nominations in the Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category, categories that should be added for future ceremonies, and Oliver makes some bold predictions in some of the biggest categories of the season. . (more...)

-The Obie Awards will be presented tonight at Terminal 5, hosted by John Leguizamo!

BWW Exclusive: Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: David Cromer

What we're geeking out over: Check out the full list of winners for the Chita Rivera Awards!

What we're watching: Diana Rigg talks MY FAIR LADY, Game of Thrones, and more on CBS Sunday Morning!

Social Butterfly: George H.W. Bush wore his HAMILTON socks to see the show!

Finally had the chance yesterday to catch some new friends in action @HamiltonMusical -- properly attired in Hamilton socks, surrounded by family and friends, epic story and performance. Not a big hashtag man, but congratulations #HamFam!! pic.twitter.com/ZGvMGnqlOj - George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 20, 2018

