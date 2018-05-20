VIDEO: Tina Fey Tries to Join MEAN GIRLS on Broadway in Saturday Night Live Sketch

Tony nominee Tina Fey hosted the hilarious season finale of Saturday Night Live last night and as we reported, we also got an appearance from the cast of Mean Girls in a new digital short. Watch as Tina tries to join the Broadway cast of the show.

Mean Girls on Broadway is now nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical; Best Book for Tina Fey; Best Original Score for Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin; Best Direction of a Musical and Best Choreography for Casey Nicholaw. Fey is this year's Outer Critics Circle Award winner for Outstanding Book of a Musical. The production is also nominated for 10 Drama Desk Awards and 3 Drama League Awards including Best Musical, along with 3 Helen Hayes (Washington D.C.) Awards including Outstanding Visiting Production.

