BWW Exclusive: A Loverly Day in the Life of MY FAIR LADY's Christopher Faison!

Dancing all night, eight times a week at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre is the company of the ten-time Tony nominated My Fair Lady. Led by Lauren Ambrose and Harry Hadden-Paton, the cast is made of 37 of Broadway's best, who effortlessly bring the Lerner & Lowe classic back to the forefront this season.

What does a standard day at the Vivian Beaumont look like? BroadwayWorld is taking you behind the scenes at My Fair Lady with a member of the ensemble, the wonderful Christopher Faison. Check out just a another day in the life of Christopher below!

Faison is making his LCT debut in Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady. He has also starred in the national tour of The Book of Mormon. New York Theater: Finian's Rainbow (in concert at Irish Rep). Regional includes Jesus Christ Superstar (Seven Angels Theatre); Smokey Joe's Café (Phoenix Theatre); Buddy's Tavern (world premiere, Spirit of Broadway Theatre); and Songs for a New World, Some Enchanted Evening (Best Production Company).



Good morning wakeup call from my dog, Gus



Man's best friend



Adventures on the 1 train



Just enough time to fit in a workout at New York Sports Club before heading to the theater.



On my way to work on this beautiful day!



Here we go! "Places everyone!"



Sarafina will always hold a special place in my heart. It's the first show I saw with people of color.



Still reeling from all of the opening night love!



Brushing up on my bartending skills with Sweet Hospitality, my previous employer.



I'll take one of each, please!



Heading to the races. This costume is my favorite. Race ready with my girl Shereen.



Channeling my great grandfather in wig prep



All dressed up for the Embassy Ball!



Blew out my mic...oops!



What a 'loverly' show at Lincoln Center Theater!