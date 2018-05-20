Hamilton
George H.W. Bush Wears HAMILTON Socks to Catch a Performance of the Show

May. 20, 2018  

Former President George H.W. Bush recently saw a production of Hamilton in Houston...and wore his Hamilton socks for the occasion!

Bush's spokesman Jim McGrath added that Bush "love every minute" of the performance.

According to People, Bush shared a dream with his late wife to see the show together, and although that never came true, he did finally get to see the show.

The cast of Hamilton also stopped in to give a private performance to the former president, a few days prior to his attendance of the show. Read more about that on BroadwayWorld.

