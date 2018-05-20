George H.W. Bush Wears HAMILTON Socks to Catch a Performance of the Show

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Former President George H.W. Bush recently saw a production of Hamilton in Houston...and wore his Hamilton socks for the occasion!

Finally had the chance yesterday to catch some new friends in action @HamiltonMusical -- properly attired in Hamilton socks, surrounded by family and friends, epic story and performance. Not a big hashtag man, but congratulations #HamFam!! pic.twitter.com/ZGvMGnqlOj - George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 20, 2018

Bush's spokesman Jim McGrath added that Bush "love every minute" of the performance.

Just unbelievable he stayed for, and loved, every minute of the three-hour show. Next stop: Kennebunkport, Maine! https://t.co/s9xuo1iiMW - Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 20, 2018

According to People, Bush shared a dream with his late wife to see the show together, and although that never came true, he did finally get to see the show.

The cast of Hamilton also stopped in to give a private performance to the former president, a few days prior to his attendance of the show. Read more about that on BroadwayWorld.

