WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: David Cromer

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on mean girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on David Cromer!

Quick Facts About David:

His Nomination: Best Direction of a Musical



The Show: The Band's Visit

Up Against: Michael Arden (Once On This Island), Tina Landau (SpongeBob Squarepants), Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls), Bartlett Sher (My Fair Lady)

Did You Know?: David is not just a director. He starred in the 2014 revival of A Raisin in the Sun with Denzel Washington.

Photos by Walter McBride

Watch below as David tells us all about want this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

