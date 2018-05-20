Zooming In...
Click Here for More Articles on Zooming In...

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: David Cromer

May. 20, 2018  

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on mean girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on David Cromer!

Quick Facts About David:

His Nomination: Best Direction of a Musical

The Show: The Band's Visit

Up Against: Michael Arden (Once On This Island), Tina Landau (SpongeBob Squarepants), Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls), Bartlett Sher (My Fair Lady)

Did You Know?: David is not just a director. He starred in the 2014 revival of A Raisin in the Sun with Denzel Washington.

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: David Cromer

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: David Cromer

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: David Cromer

Photos by Walter McBride

Watch below as David tells us all about want this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: David Cromer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets

Related Articles


14 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAMILTON or COME FROM AWAY for Best Long-Running Show...


From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: Natalie Kassanga and Jay Perry Talk MOTOWN THE MUSICAL
  • BWW TV: Hangin' with the Creative Nominees for the 2018 Drama Desk Awards!
  • BWW TV: Hangin' with the Acting Nominees for the 2018 Drama Desk Awards!
  • BWW TV: Broadway Get Ready to Battle! Go Inside Rehearsals for Idina Menzel's A BroaderWay Karaoke Benefit
  • BWW TV: First Look at THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY Before Its World Premiere
  • BWW TV: Carol Channing Gets a Thumbs Up! Sneak Peek of New Art Installation

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       