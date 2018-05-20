VIDEO: Diana Rigg Talks MY FAIR LADY, Game of Thrones, and More on CBS Sunday Morning

Click Here for More Articles on MY FAIR LADY REVIVAL

In the rousing revival of the musical "My Fair Lady" at New York's Lincoln Center, one of Britain's most acclaimed actresses, Dame Diana Rigg, makes her return to Broadway as Mrs. Higgins.

She was recently interviewed on CBS Sunday Morning where she talked about her Tony nomination, her long and diverse career, and much more.

Watch the full segment below!

Rigg is making her LCT debut in Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady. Broadway: Medea (Tony Award), The Misanthrope (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Abelard and Heloise (Tony nom.). Off-Broadway: Britannicus and Phaedra (BAM).

Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady features a cast of 37 headed by Lauren Ambrose, Harry Hadden-Paton, Norbert Leo Butz, Diana Rigg, Allan Corduner, Jordan Donica, Linda Mugleston, and Manu Narayan. Harry Hadden-Paton and Diana Rigg are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lernerand music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

My Fair Lady received 10 Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical.

