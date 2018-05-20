Who Will Win Big at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards? Updating Live!

Click Here for More Articles on 2018 AWARDS SEASON

The 2018 Chita Rivera Awards will be handed out tonight!

At this year's Chita Rivera Awards, actress, dancer, and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade will receive the second annual Lifetime Achievement Award, iconic composer John Kander will receive the Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theater as a Composer and legendary theater director and producer Harold Prince will be presented with the SDC Director Award for Exemplary Collaboration with Choreographers.

BroadwayWorld is bringing you the list of winners live. Winners will be marked: **Winner**

2018 Chita Rivera AWARD NOMINATIONS

THEATER AWARDS

Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show:

Camille A. Brown, Once On This Island

Christopher Gattelli, SpongeBob SquarePants

Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls

Justin Peck, Carousel

Sergio Trujillo, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show:

Carousel

Mean Girls

Once On This Island

SpongeBob SquarePants

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Outstanding Male Dancer in a Broadway Show:

Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady

Andrei Chagas, Carousel

Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants

Amar Ramasar, Carousel

Tony Yazbeck, Prince of Broadway

Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show:

Yesenia Ayala, Carousel

Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island

Katrina Lenk, The Band's Visit

Skye Mattox, Carousel

Ashley Park, Mean Girls

Brittany Pollack, Carousel

Outstanding Choreography in an Off-Broadway Show:

Nejla Yatkin, The Boy Who Danced on Air

Sonya Tayeh, Hundred Days

Zach Morris & Jennine Willet, Ghost Light **Winner**

Chris Bailey, Jerry Springer: The Opera

Monica Bill Barnes, One Night Only

Outstanding Female Dancer in an Off- Broadway Show:

Anna Bass, One Night Only

Monica Bill Barnes, One Night Only **Winner**

Elizabeth Carena, Ghost Light

Tiffany Mann, Jerry Springer: The Opera

Kenita R. Miller, Bella

Outstanding Male Dancer in an Off- Broadway Show:

Colin Campbell, Disco Pigs

Robert Fairchild, Frankenstein **Winner**

Troy Iwata, The Boy Who Danced on Air

Evan Ruggiero, Bastard Jones

Nikhil Saboo, The Boy Who Danced on Air

FILM AWARDS

Theatrical Release

Basmati Blues - (Release Date February 9, 2018 stars, Brie Larson, Donald Sutherland, Tyne Daly) Choreographers are: Noemie LaFrance (listed individually on main credit roll) and Rajeev, Dimple Ganguly, Vijay Ganguly, and, Ryan Heffington (listed in on screen credits by shoot location)

Finding Your Feet - (Release date February 23, 2018 stars, Imelda Staunton, Timothy Spall, Joanna Lumley) Mark Jennings, Choreographer

Hello Again - (Release Date November 8, 2017) Todd Underwood, Choreographer

Polina, danser sa vie - (Release date August 25, 2017 stars, Juliette Binoche) Angelin Preljocaj, Choreographer

The Greatest Showman - (Release date December 20, 2017 stars, Hugh Jackman) Shannon Holtzapffel, Ashley Wallen, Choreographers

Documentaries

Step - (Release date August 4, 2017) Directed by, Amanda Lipitz

Bobbi Jene - (Release date September 22, 2017) Directed by, Elvira Lind

Anatomy of a Male Ballet Dancer - (Release date January 3, 2018 stars Marcelo Gomes)

Directed by, David Barba and James Pellerito

The 2018 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on May 20, 2018 at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place off Washington Square Park), and produced by Nikki Feirt Atkins (Founder and Producing Artistic Director of American Dance Machine of the 21st Century), Joe Lanteri (Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation) with Patricia Watt and Iris Smith.

Tickets to the Chita Rivera Awards are available to the general public at www.ChitaRiveraAwards.com

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.

The Chita Rivera Awards nominees reception will take place this Monday, April 30, 2018 at Bond 45 (221 W. 46th Street).

Nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers and ensemble in shows on Broadway and Off Broadway, as well as, outstanding choreography in film, that opened in the 2017-2018 season. Nominations for the productions under consideration this season were determined by the designated Nominating Committees. There are separate Nominating Committees for Broadway, Off Broadway and Film. There is an Awarding Committee for Broadway, which determines the final nominations that are received from the Broadway Nominations Committee.

The 2018 Awarding Committee includes:

Chair: Sylviane Gold; Ted Chapin, Anna Kisselgoff, Robert La Fosse, Donna McKechnie, Wendy Perron, Lee Roy Reams

Broadway Nominating Committee includes:

Chair: Wendy Federman; Nikki Feirt Atkins, Melinda Atwood, Ted Chapin, Don Correia, Sandy Duncan, Mercedes Ellington, Sylviane Gold, Jonathan Herzog, Anna Kisselgoff, Robert La Fosse, Joe Lanteri, Michael Milton, Donna McKechnie, Mary Beth O'Connor, Laura Penn, Wendy Perron, Lee Roy Reams, Andy Sandberg

Off Broadway Nominating Committee includes:

Chair: Andy Sandberg; Deidre Goodwin, Francesca Harper, Jonathan Herzog, Robert La Fosse, Michael Milton, Randi Zuckerberg

Film Committee includes:

Co-Chairs: Jonathan Herzog and Rex Reed; Wilhelmina Frankfurt, Mary Beth O'Connor, Andy Sandberg

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You