VIDEO: Tina Fey's Sarah Palin Sings 'What I Did For Love' from A CHORUS LINE on SNL

Tina Fey hosted last night's episode of Saturday Night Live, and in doing so, she brought back her iconic portrayal of Sarah Palin. In a sketch last night, Fey's Palin sang 'What I Did For Love' from A Chorus Line, alongside Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant), Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon), Michael Wolff (Fred Armisen), Stormy Daniels (Cecily Strong), Rex Tillerson (John Goodman) and Omarosa Manigault (Leslie Jones).

Watch the hilarious clip below!

Tina Fey is nominated for a Tony Award for the book of the musical Mean Girls. Mean Girls on Broadway is nominated for 12 Tonys total, including Best Musical; Best Book for Tina Fey; Best Original Score for Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin; Best Direction of a Musical and Best Choreography for Casey Nicholaw.

Fey is this year's Outer Critics Circle Award winner for Outstanding Book of a Musical. The production is also nominated for 10 Drama Desk Awards and 3 Drama League Awards including Best Musical, along with 3 Helen Hayes (Washington D.C.) Awards including Outstanding Visiting Production.

