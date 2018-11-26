Breaking: HEAD OVER HEELS Will Go-Go in 2019- Final Performance Set for January 6!

Head Over Heels, the new musical comedy featuring the iconic songs of The Go-Go's - the most successful female rock band of all time - will play its final Broadway performance at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) on Sunday, January 6, 2019. Head Over Heels, which began preview performances on Saturday, June 23 and officially opened on Thursday, July 26, 2018, will have played 188 regular performances and 37 previews.

"Along with my partners, creative team and cast, it was our desire to create a piece of live theatre that celebrates love of all kinds and portrays a world of beauty in which joy and acceptance reign above all else," said lead producer Christine Russell. "We are incredibly proud of what Head Over Heels has come to represent, not only on Broadway, but for future generations of theatergoers." In 2019, Russell will look toward a US tour and explore regional productions and professional licensing of the show.



The stock and amateur performance rights to Head Over Heels have been acquired by Broadway Licensing and will be available for production in the coming year.

A hilarious, dazzling celebration of love, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction. You'll meet a king about to lose his throne, a queen about to lose her inhibitions, and two princesses about to find love. It's a modern musical fairy tale where once upon a time is right now.

The principal cast of Head Over Heels features Andrew Durand (Spring Awakening), Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day), Jeremy Kushnier (Cirque du Soleil Paramour), Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots tour; Broadway debut), Peppermint ("RuPaul's Drag Race"; Broadway debut; the first trans-woman actress to create a principal role on Broadway), Tom Alan Robbins (The Lion King, original cast), Alexandra Socha (Spring Awakening) and Rachel York (Disaster!).

The Head Over Heels ensemble is Amber Ardolino (Hamilton), Sharon Catherine Brown (Dreamgirls), Yurel Echezarreta(Aladdin), Lisa Finegold (Rock of Ages), Brian Flores (Pippin tour; Broadway debut), Ari Groover (Holler If Ya Hear Me), Tanya Haglund (Chicago tour; Broadway debut), Arica Jackson (Waitress tour; Broadway debut), Gregory Liles (Broadway debut), Gavin Lodge (Annie), Samantha Pollino (Hot Feet), Justin Prescott (Cirque du Soleil Paramour), Christine Shepard (Broadway debut), Tanner Ray Wilson (Cats, 2017 revival) and Ricardo A. Zayas (Hamilton).

The Go-Go's (members Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine, Jane Wiedlin) have presided over an amazing three-decade reign as high pop priestesses. From their very first show, The Go-Go's wrote and played their own songs, offering five feisty role models for a generation of ready-to-rock girls and guys. The internationally-loved pop hit makers helped cement the foundation of the early '80s pop-rock sound.

Head Over Heels features 18 of The Go-Go's iconic hit songs including "We Got the Beat," "Get Up and Go," "Cool Jerk," "Vacation," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Lust to Love," "Head Over Heels" and Belinda Carlisle's solo hits "Mad About You" and "Heaven is a Place on Earth."

From the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Next To Normal, American Idiot, Spring Awakeningand Avenue Q, the Head Over Heels creative team is led by Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer with musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Pulitzer Prize and Tony winner Tom Kitt and choreography by Emmy and Drama Desk nominee Spencer Liff. Head Over Heels was conceived and has an original book by Tony winner Jeff Whitty and is adapted by James Magruder. Head Over Heels is based upon The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney. The creative team also includes scenic design by Tony Award nominee Julian Crouch, costume design by Academy Award and Tony Award nominee Arianne Phillips, lighting design by four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams, sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Haradaand projection design by Andrew Lazarow. Casting by Jim Carnahan Casting. Julie McBride serves as Music Director. Lisa Iacucci is Production Stage Manager.

The producing team is Christine Russell, Louise Gund, Donovan Leitch, Rick Ferrari, Gwyneth Paltrow, Scott Sigman, Hunter Arnold, Tom Kirdahy and Jordan Roth.

Julie Boardman, Broadway Strategic Return Fund, Vikram Chatwal, John Gore Organization, NETworks Presentations,Insurgent Media, Robert Kravis, Art Lab LLC, Marc Bell, Mara Burros-Sandler, Carrie Clifford, Adam Gorgoni, Carole Shorenstein Hays, Marguerite Hoffman, Dr. Michael Mintz, Sandi Moran, Paramount Pictures, Van Horn Doran Group and Eric Cornell are co-producers. 101 Productions, Ltd. and Red Awning/Nicole Kastrinos serve as Executive Producers.

