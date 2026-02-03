Below the Line Film Festival Opens Submissions for 5th Anniversary Season

Chill Bucket Productions will open submissions for the fifth anniversary season of the Below the Line Film Festival (BTLFF), which will return to New York City this fall. The festival will take place October 2–3, 2026, with an Early Bird submission deadline set for March 1, 2026.

Founded in 2021, BTLFF was created to spotlight “below-the-line” artists—the editors, cinematographers, production designers, and other creatives whose work shapes films behind the camera. The festival focuses on short-form cinema under 25 minutes and positions technical craft at the center of the screening and awards process.

“We built Below the Line as a space where filmmakers can learn from one another and form creative connections that last well beyond the festival weekend,” said executive producers Dakota Martin and Jeff Rocco. “It’s these moments of curiosity and community that make our festival so unique.”

The upcoming anniversary season will continue the festival’s hybrid format, combining in-person screenings in New York City with online access for global audiences. In addition to screenings, BTLFF will offer panels, networking events, and discussions focused on sustainable creative careers. Selected films will be eligible for Judges’ Choice and Audience Choice cash awards.

Since its launch, the festival has built a reputation for inclusive programming and a filmmaker-first approach. Past participants have cited the festival’s curation, communication, and community atmosphere as defining features of the experience.

Submissions for the 2026 season are now open via FilmFreeway. Filmmakers who submit by the Early Bird deadline will receive the lowest entry rates of the season. Final notifications will be sent by August 31, 2026.

