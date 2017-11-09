BWW Morning Brief November 9th, 2017: THE BAND'S VISIT, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

See Current Standings In The 2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards; Cast Your Vote!. (more...)

2) Breaking: Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Return to HAMILTON in 2019 for Run in Puerto Rico!

Today, award-winning actor, composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda, and producer Jeffrey Seller announced onstage at Teatro UPR, the theater at the University of Puerto Rico, that Broadway's HAMILTON: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL will play Puerto Rico, starring Miranda himself in the title role.. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: First Look at BIG FISH Starring Kelsey Grammer at the Other Palace

Kelsey Grammer stars in BIG FISH THE MUSICAL as Edward Bloom, alongside Clare Burt and more. Based on the novel BIG FISH by Daniel Wallace and the Columbia Pictures film screenplay by John August, this new production will be the London premiere of the musical and also marks Kelsey's first time on the London stage.. (more...)

4) Breaking: KING KONG Will Officially Swing to the Broadway Theatre Next Fall

Producers Carmen Pavlovic (Global Creatures) and Roy Furman have just announced that King Kong, will open at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway) on November 8, 2018. Preview performances will begin Friday, October 5, 2018.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Explains How Barbra Streisand Inspired His King George Portrayal

On last night's LATE NIGHT, guest Jonathan Groff shares what drew him to his new Netflix series MINDHUNTER and explained and how Barbra Streisand inspired his portrayal of King George III in HAMILTON.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-THE BAND'S VISIT, starring Katrina Lenk and Tony Shalhoub, opens tonight on Broadway!

-ONCE ON THIS ISLAND begins previews tonight on Broadway!

-Broadway's THE PARISIAN WOMAN, starring Uma Thurman, begins previews tonight!

-Jimmy Buffett musical ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE sails to Chicago starting tonight!

-A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL tour kicks off tonight in Massachusetts!

-Adam Kaplan joins A BRONX TALE on Broadway starting tonight!

-And Tracy Letts's THE MINUTES begins performances tonight at Steppenwolf!

BWW Exclusive: BWW Industry Editor Cara Joy David gives the inside scoop on all things Paper Mill Playhouse!

#ThrowbackThursday: On this day in 2015, SCHOOL OF ROCK began previews at the Winter Garden Theatre! Check out their rockin' Tony Awards performance!

What we're geeking out over: The full cast has been announced for KRIS KRINGLE at The Town Hall!

What we're watching: WAITRESS stars Jason Mraz and Betsy Wolfe performing 'Bad Idea' on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan!

Social Butterfly: What is...Ben Platt?! The Tony Award winner was featured on last night's JEOPARDY!

