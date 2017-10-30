Adam Kaplan to Replace Bobby Conte Thornton in A BRONX TALE on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL

A Bronx Tale welcomes Adam Kaplan (Newsies, Show Boat at the New York Philharmonic, Kinky Boots National Tour) to the cast beginning Thursday, November 9, in the role of "Calogero."

After one year, Bobby Conte Thornton, who originated the role on Broadway, will play his final performance on Sunday, November 5.

Adam Kaplan (Calogero). Broadway: Newsies (Jack Kelly u/s), Show Boat (New York Philharmonic). National Tour: Kinky Boots (Charlie Price). Select regional: Flat Rock Playhouse and Music Theatre Wichita. Numerous concerts across the country and Japan, including a performance for the Obamas at the White House. TV: "Deception" (ABC), Live From Lincoln Center (PBS). Proud graduate of Elon University (BFA Music Theatre).

A BRONX TALE also stars Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero (Waitress, Bullets Over Broadway) as Sonny, Richard H. Blake (Jersey Boys, Legally Blonde, Matilda The Musical) as Lorenzo, Bobby Conte Thornton (M. Fair Lady at Bay Street Theatre) as Calogero, Lucia Giannetta (Les Misérables - Broadway and 25th Anniversary Tour, A Bronx Tale at Paper Mill Playhouse) as Rosina, Bradley Gibson (Rocky, Chicago national tour) as Tyrone, and Christiani Pitts (Broadway debut) as Jane.

The ensemble features Michelle Aravena, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Joe Barbara, Michael Barra, Brianna-Marie Bell, Jonathan Brody, Ted Brunetti, Brittany Conigatti, Kaleigh Cronin,Sam Edgerly, Charlie Marcus, Janelle McDermoth, Shannon Mullen, Jonah Mussolino as the Young Calogero alternate, Robert Neary, Dominic Nolfi, Brandi Porter, Paul Salvatoriello, Joseph J. Simeone, Joey Sorge, Cary Tedder, Keith White, and Christopher Henry Young.

A BRONX TALE, the new musical featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, co-directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo, is now playing on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street).

Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love and above all else: family.

A BRONX TALE's Original Broadway Cast Album is available on Ghostlight Records.

The show is produced by Tommy Mottola, the Dodgers, Tribeca Productions and Evamere Entertainment.

