VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Explains How Barbra Streisand Inspired His King George Portrayal

On last night's LATE NIGHT, guest Jonathan Groff shares what drew him to his new Netflix series MINDHUNTER and explained and how Barbra Streisand inspired his portrayal of King George III in HAMILTON. Watch the appearance below!

In MINDHUNTER, now streaming on Netflix, FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) study the damaged psyches of serial killers in an attempt to understand and catch them, and in the process pioneer the development of modern serial killer profiling.



Jonathan Groff most recently appeared on Broadway in HAMILTON, receiving a Tony nomination for his role as King George III. His other Broadway credits include SPRING AWAKENING and IN MY LIFE. He also lent his voice to 'Kristoff' in the hit animated Disney feature FROZEN.

Photo credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

