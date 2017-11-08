Photo Flash: First Look at BIG FISH Starring Kelsey Grammer at the Other Palace

Kelsey Grammer stars in Big Fish THE MUSICAL as Edward Bloom, alongside Clare Burt and more. Based on the novel Big Fish by Daniel Wallace and the Columbia Pictures film screenplay by John August, this new production will be the London premiere of the musical and also marks Kelsey's first time on the London stage.

Check out a first look at the show below!

Meet Edward Bloom, an ordinary man, and an extraordinary father. He has always told his son tall tales filled with beauty, love and imagination but when his son confronts him about what is make believe, they both discover that the truth is more wonderful than fiction.

BIG FISH THE MUSICAL is a love story that will take you on an exhilarating and heart-warming journey deep into the heart of what it means to be human. Blending fairy-tale, romance and adventure it celebrates the true meaning of life, and reminds us that the love for our family and friends will live on within them, long after we have gone.

Directed by Nigel Harman, Big Fish THE MUSICAL will play at The Other Palace from Wednesday 1 November 2017 - Sunday 31 December 2017.

Photo credit: Tristram Kenton

Related Articles