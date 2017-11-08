Cathy Rigby, Pamela Myers, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Kim Crosby and Samantha Hill to Star in KRIS KRINGLE at The Town Hall

An all-star Broadway cast has been announced for Kris Kringle The Musical, starring Tony Award nominees Cathy Rigby (Peter Pan, Seussical) and Pamela Myers (Company, Into the Woods), which will be presented on November 24, 2017 at The Town Hall, 123 W. 43rd St., in New York City at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm.

Rigby and Myers will be joined onstage by Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Tuck Everlasting, Newsies) as Kris Kringle, Kim Crosby (Into the Woods, Guys and Dolls) as Mrs. Claus, and Samantha Hill (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) as Evelyn Noel.

Other cast members include: Todd Buonopane (Cinderella, Grease, Chicago), Derrick Cobey (The Scottsboro Boys), Matt Densky (How the Grinch Stole Christmas! at Madison Square Garden), Ani Djirdjirian (Endangered! The Musical), Kaylin Hedges (Annie at Westchester Broadway Theater), Michael Mauldin (Les Miserables), Gabrielle McClinton (Chicago), Jackie Nguyen (How The Grinch Stole Christmas!, national tour), Sarah Pesek (Pandora's Box), Amy Persons (Sister Act, national tour), Anthony Rosenthal (Falsettos), Josh Tolle (Kinky Boots, national tour), Nick Varricchio (A Chorus Line, national tour), Jeremy T. Villas (Kinky Boots), and Gregory Violand (Batman vs Superman-Dawn of Justice).

Kris Kringle The Musical features an original book by Maria Ciampi with music and lyrics by Tim Janis and Angelo Natalie.

Narrated by Olympic icon Cathy Rigby, this new holiday musical reveals the untold story of the North Pole and a young, starry-eyed toymaker, Kris Kringle, who crosses paths with an evil New York City toy company CEO and a magical curse with the power to destroy Christmas. From the top of the world in the North Pole, Kris Kringle The Musical is a heart warming story about family, forgiveness, and redemption. Join Santa and Mrs. Claus, a band of hilarious Elves, and magical Toys to remind us what Christmas is really about.

The production will have direction by Pierre Brault, musical direction by Charles Eversole and costume, puppet, and prop design by Inda Blatch-Geib. Lisa Dozier King is general manager.

The musical is presented by Angel Polar Bear LLC. Tony nominee Gerald A. Goehring and John E. Thomas are executive producers. The performances will benefit The Singing Angels, a charity whose mission is to "encourage, foster and cultivate positive youth development by engaging youth from all communities in quality music and performing arts education."

Tickets, which range $35-$110, are now available at The Town Hall Box Office and via www.KrisKringleTheMusical.com or by phone through Ticketmaster at (800) 982-2787.

Related Articles