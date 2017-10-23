A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL's 2017 National Tour Finds its Ralphies; Cast, Dates Set!

For a fourth Christmas season, Big League Productions Inc. will tour their lavish production of A Christmas Story, The Musical to twelve cities opening in Worcester, MA on November 9, 2017, with engagements to follow in Elmira, NY, Scranton, PA, Newport News, VA, Hartford, CT, Indianapolis, IN, Cincinnati, OH, Rochester, NY, Columbia, SC, Charleston, SC, Jackson, MS, and Austin, TX.

The classic holiday film, an annual viewing ritual, is vibrantly brought to life in the live-on-stage, hilarious Broadway hit - A Christmas Story, The Musical. The movie's iconic moments are expanded upon with breathtaking choreography and joyous songs.

Returning to the role of iconic radio personality, Jean Shepherd, is Chris Carsten. Also, joining the cast of A Christmas Story, The Musical, Tristan Klaphake and Edward Turner will alternate the role of the young Ralphie Parker, with Paul Nobrega as The Old Man, Sara Budnik as Mother, and Evan Christy as little brother Randy. Angelica Richie will reprise her role of Miss Shields.

Rounding out the cast are Emily Blake Anderson, Matthew Brennan, Nic Casaula, Nick Flatto, Brooke Martino, Lauren Moore, Charles Pang, Emily Rhein, Hayden Bercy, Catherine Bradley, Wyatt Oswald, Sam Skalbeck, Levi Smith, Kylie Standley, Ethan Steiner, Owen Tabaka, Meaghan Unger and Casey Watkins. The hounds will play themselves.

A Christmas Story, The Musical chronicles young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker as he schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder® Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle ("You'll shoot your eye out kid!"). An infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish. Chock-full of delightful songs and splashy production numbers, A Christmas Story, The Musical, has proudly taken its place as a perennial holiday classic for the whole family.

A Christmas Story, The Musical premiered on Broadway in 2012 and was a critical and commercial success. The musical was nominated for three Tony Awards including Best New Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Book of a Musical.

A Christmas Story, The Musical features a festive and nostalgic holiday themed score by award-winning composer/lyricist team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Tony Award for Dear Evan Hansen, Academy Award for La La Land), and a comic and heartfelt book by Joseph Robinette, based on the writings of radio humorist Jean Shepherd and the 1983 holiday film favorite. The tour features direction by Matt Lenz. Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle's Broadway choreography is reset for the tour by Jason Sparks. A Christmas Story, The Musical features scenic design by Mike Carnahan, with costume design by Lisa Zinni and Michael McDonald and new lighting design by Charlie Morrison.

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL 2017 NATIONAL TOUR DATES:

Worcester, MA November 9 - 12, 2017 The Hanover Theatre

Elmira, NY November 15, 2017 Clemens Center

Scranton, PA November 17 - 19, 2017 Scranton Cultural Center

Newport News, VA November 21 & 22, 2017 Ferguson Center for the Arts

Hartford, CT November 24 - 26, 2017 The Bushnell

Indianapolis, IN November 28 - December 3, 2017 Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Cincinnati, OH December 5 - 10, 2017 Aronoff Center for the Arts - Proctor & Gamble Hall

Rochester, NY December 12 - 17, 2017 Rochester Auditorium Theatre

Columbia, SC December 19 & 20, 2017 Koger Center

N. Charleston, SC December 22 - 24, 2017 North Charleston Coliseum and PAC

Jackson, MS December 26 & 27, 2017 Thalia Mara Hall

Austin, TX December 29 - 31, 2017 Long Center

For more information, visit www.AChristmasStoryOnTour.com.

A Christmas Story, The Musical is produced by Big League Productions, Inc. Led by President and Executive Producer Daniel Sher, Big League is celebrating its 29th season of producing, general managing and booking Broadway musicals and special attractions for touring throughout North America and the world. For more information visit www.bigleague.org.

