Breaking: Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Return to HAMILTON in 2019 for Run in Puerto Rico!

Today, award-winning actor, composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda, and producer Jeffrey Seller announced onstage at Teatro UPR, the theater at the University of Puerto Rico, that Broadway's HAMILTON: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL will play Puerto Rico, starring Miranda himself in the title role.



HAMILTON: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL will play a three-week run, January 8th through 27th, 2019, at Teatro UPR, the theater at the University of Puerto Rico's main campus in the Río Piedras section of San Juan.



"Bringing HAMILTON: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL to Puerto Rico is a dream that I've had since we first opened at The Public Theater in 2015," said Lin-Manuel Miranda. "When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto Rico, but also return again to the title role. In the aftermath of Maria we decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business, stronger than ever."



Built in 1939, Teatro UPR is considered Puerto Rico's most iconic stage. The theater is located at the heart of the campus and has hosted legendary stage, music, and opera performances by local and international companies, as well as lectures with legends of the world's cultural scene.



The birthplace and first home of the world-renowned Casals Festival, Teatro UPR has most recently hosted Spanish language productions of Evita, Into the Woods, Master Class, The Sound of Music and Once on This Island. Raúl Juliá and Miriam Colón, among many other artists of Puerto Rican descent who have made a mark on Broadway and Hollywood, got their start at Teatro UPR.



"Playing In the Heights in Puerto Rico in 2010 was one of the most rewarding experiences of my career," said producer Jeffrey Seller. "When Lin said he wanted to take HAMILTON: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL to Puerto Rico and play the role again, I almost leapt out of my chair. Bringing the story of this Caribbean founding father to the Caribbean with hometown hero Lin-Manuel will be another history making event. In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, we hope HAMILTON: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL can play a positive role in bringing the artistic pulse of the community back to life. Arts and culture are pillars for economic development, cultural tourism, community empowerment and growth. As always, we will work to ensure accessibility for all audiences and a large proportion of our seats for every performance will be available by lottery for $10 each-a Hamilton."



The local co-presenting partner in Puerto Rico is The Acisum Group.



"Right now, people in Puerto Rico need good news that would bring them hope, optimism, courage and a solid vision for the future," said Ender Vega, president of the Acisum Group. "We have no doubt that HAMILTON: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL's premiere in Puerto Rico in January 2019 will do just that."



Today's announcement was made from the stage a the Teatro UPR, which suffered damage during Hurricane Maria's landfall on September 20th. Teatro UPR has undergone prior restorations, most recently in 2006, and will undergo repairs before HAMILTON: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL's 2019 opening, including roofing and ventilation systems damaged by the category 4 storm.



"We thank Lin-Manuel, Luis Miranda, Jeffrey Seller and their team for their trust in this centenary-old institution to bring one of the finest internationally acclaimed productions to the people of Puerto Rico. This is a unique opportunity for the Río Piedras Campus of the University of Puerto Rico, one of the main cultural drivers of our island. Today's announcement demonstrates Lin-Manuel's genuine commitment to the advancement of our people," said Dr. Luis A. Ferrao Delgado, Interim Chancellor of the Río Piedras Campus of the University of Puerto Rico.



Additional casting and box office information for HAMILTON: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL's engagement in Puerto Rico will be announced at a future date.



With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.



HAMILTON: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.



The HAMILTON: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The recording received a 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.



HAMILTON: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL is currently running on Broadway, in Chicago, and in Los Angeles (through December 2017). A London production will open in December 2017, and a second U.S. national tour begins February 2018 in Seattle.



Related Articles