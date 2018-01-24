BWW Morning Brief January 24th, 2018: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Celebrates its 30th Anniversary and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Walter McBride - January 23, 2018

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will begin performances on Broadway on Friday, July 20, 2018, at The Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street), with an official opening night of Thursday, August 16, 2018.. (more...)

2) Sara Bareilles, Raul Esparza and More Join MCC Theater's MISCAST 2018

by BWW News Desk - January 23, 2018

MCC THEATER has announced an all-star lineup of performers for their annual Miscast gala. Performers will include: Grammy and Tony Award nominee Sara Bareilles; Tony Award winners Jayne Houdyshell and James Monroe Iglehart; Tony Award nominees Ra l Esparza, Robert Fairchild, and Keala Settle; plus Hamilton star and reigning Dancing With the Stars champion Jordan Fisher, The Band's Visit star Katrina Lenk, Once on This Island star Alex Newell, and the voice of Moana, Auli'I Cravalho. Additional names will be announced shortly.. (more...)

3) Denzel Washington, Laurie Metcalf, Pasek & Paul Among Theater Stars Nominated for 90th Annual OSCARS

by Caryn Robbins - January 23, 2018

The nominations for the 90th Annual ACADEMY AWARDS were announced this morning on a global live stream. Find out which of your favorite theater stars received a nomination!. (more...)

4) Pasek & Paul, Laurie Metcalf & More React to OSCAR Nomination

by BWW News Desk - January 23, 2018

The nominations for the 90th Annual ACADEMY AWARDS were announced this morning on a global live stream from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. As usual theater stars and theater-themed films were well represented in this year's nominations.. (more...)

5) BWW Morning Brief January 23rd, 2018: 90th Annual ACADEMY AWARDS Nominees Are Announced Today, and More!

by Stephanie Wild - January 23, 2018

Good morning BroadwayWorld! Today's top stories: The nominations for the 90th annual Academy Awards are announced today, and more!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Amy Spanger

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA celebrates its 30th anniversary tonight!

-Pigeonholed presents NOT CLOWN, an allegory for free speech, beginning tonight!

-RADD celebrates the GRAMMY awards' return to NYC tonight at The DL!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our exclusive video with Samantha Barks, Steve Kazee, Orfeh, and the rest of the cast of Broadway-bound Pretty Woman!

What we're geeking out over: WAITRESS will debut a new Valentine's Day pie flavor!

What we're watching: The cast of MTV's reality show Legally Blonde: The Search For Elle Woods, will reunite at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Social Butterfly: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA launches a new emoji for its 30th anniversary when you use the hashtag #Phantom30!

#PhantomBway is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this week and we want you to share your favorite memory. Use #Phantom30 for a special emoji to commemorate the occasion. pic.twitter.com/FPmICkCkap - ThePhantomOfTheOpera (@PhantomBway) January 24, 2018

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Related Articles