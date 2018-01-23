Cast of MTV's LEGALLY BLONDE: THE SEARCH FOR ELLE WOODS to Reunite at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Legally Blonde: The Search For Elle Woods Reunion Concert on July 23rd, 2018, at 7:00 and 9:30pm. In Summer 2008, Legally Blonde: The Musical - The Search For Elle Woods premiered on MTV and took the Broadway world by storm. The MTV series was famously designed to pick the replacement for Tony-nominated leading lady Laura Bell Bundy in the 2006 Broadway musical, based on the film of the same title. Join the ladies of The Search For Elle Woods as they reunite at Feinstein's/54 Below for the first time and celebrate 10 years of friendship, pink, and perfection!

The concert will boast performances and anecdotes by members of the show's top 15. Featured will be Rhiannon Hansen (Legally Blonde national tour), Autumn Hurlbert (Something Rotten! national tour), Natalie Lander (ABC's The Middle), Cassie Okenka (School Of Rock, Wicked), Rachel Potter (NBC's The Voice, The Addams Family), Lindsay Ridgway, Libby Servais (Wicked, Lysistrata Jones), Cassie Silva (Matilda, Rock Of Ages) and Lauren Zakrin (Cruel Intentions: The Musical, The Great Comet).

Legally Blonde Original Broadway Cast member and The Search For Elle Woods judge Paul Canaan (Legally Blonde, Kinky Boots) will host the evening.

The evening will be produced by Jen Sandler.

The cast is subject to change.

Legally Blonde: The Search For Elle Woods Reunion Concert plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, July 23rd, 2018, at 7:00 and 9:30pm. There is a $35-$80 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





