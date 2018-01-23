Sweets for the Sweet: WAITRESS To Debut New Valentine's Day Pie Flavor

The producers of Broadway's Waitress made an auspicious announcement today, National Pie Day. Beginning on February 1, Broadway's Waitress will celebrate Valentine's Day for an entire month when they add a new flavor to the selection of mouth-watering pies sold during performances inside the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. The show's pie consultant Stacy Donnelly, has created the "Berry-Sweet Valentine's Day Cheesecake," a cheesecake flavored pie with a hint of lemon and raspberries on top.

The show currently stars its Grammy and Tony Award nominated composer Sara Bareilles and Grammy Award winner Jason Mraz in the roles of Jenna and Dr. Pomatter, respectively. Mr. Mraz will be in the show until Feb 11 and Ms. Bareilles will be in the show through February 25. She made her Broadway debut in the show last year, breaking house records at the theatre.

Ms. Bareilles will host the next installment of the show's popular "Cast Album Karaoke" on Thursday February 1.

Due to previous contractual obligations, Mr. Mraz will not be in the show on February 1 or 2.

Drew Gehling, who originated the role of Dr. Pomatter on Broadway, will return to the role on February 13.

Tickets are available by calling Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929, online at Ticketmaster.com, or at the Brooks Atkinson box office.

Since her 2007 debut, Little Voice, which reached #1 in 22 countries around the world, the Eureka, CA native has gone on to release a New York Times best-selling book, Sounds Like Me - My Life (so far) in Song, and five studio albums, including her most recent, What's Inside: Songs from Waitress. For Waitress, she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score, Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Music and Outstanding Lyrics, an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding New Score, and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. Most recently, Bareilles wrote the original song "If I Dare" featured in Fox Searchlight's 2017 movie, Battle of the Sexes.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Waitress is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

