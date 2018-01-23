Pasek & Paul, Laurie Metcalf & More React to OSCAR Nomination

The nominations for the 90th Annual ACADEMY AWARDS were announced this morning on a global live stream from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. As usual theater stars and theater-themed films were well represented in this year's nominations. Below, the nominees react to this morning's announcement!

Meryl Streep, Best Lead Actress for THE POST: "I am honored BEYOND measure by this nomination for a film I love, a film that stands in defense of press freedom, and inclusion of women's voices in the movement of history- Proud of the film, and all her filmmakers. Thank you from a full heart." [Source: THR]

Laurie Metcalf, Best Supporting Actress for LADY BIRD: "I just got to New York last night," said Metcalf. "I can't believe it. Two really great things happening on the first day of rehearsals. It's so wonderful to have that kind of recognition for a project that you fell in love with and watched everyone pour their heart and soul into making it," Metcalf will be in previews for her upcoming Broadway play THREE TALL WOMEN on Oscar night. The actress joked, "I'll have to do a show and fly in on a red eye or something and then fly right back out. But, you know, champagne problems." [Source: THR]

Aaron Sorkin, Best adapted screenplay nominee for MOLLY'S GAME: "This nomination represents the great work of hundreds of people-from STX and our producers to Jessica Chastain and the entire cast and crew. I couldn't ask for a greater gang of people with whom to share this incredible honor." [Source: THR]

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Best original song nominees "This Is Me" from THE GREATEST SHOWMAN: "Thank you so much to The Academy for recognizing "This is Me" with a nomination! We are honored to be included in such great company with our fellow nominees. We share this nomination with the amazingly talented creative team behind this movie. A special thanks goes to the singularly talented Keala Settle whose performance of this song elevates it in a way that we could only dream of. And to Hugh Jackman and Michael Gracey, thank you for taking a chance on us four years ago, before we had a film credit to our name, to help you bring your vision to life." [Source: THR]

Denzel Washington, Actor in a Lead Role for ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ: "I want to sincerely thank the Academy for my nomination for 'ROMAN J. ISRAEL.' I am truly honored to be recognized by the Academy for such a rich character that was beautifully written by Dan Gilroy." [Source: CNN]

Sam Rockwell, Supporting Actor for THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI: "I was in bed. I hadn't slept the night before. I slept in. My girlfriend told me what was going on. I kissed my beloved Leslie (Bibb) and said that's awesome." [Deadline]

Martin McDonagh, Best Original Screenplay THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI: "It's the story of a grieving mother who goes to war with the local cops in town. She feels they haven't been doing enough to solve the murder of her daughter. So it's a very powerful story about strong women. That's what I've been waiting to write for a while." [Deadline]

