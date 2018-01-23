Denzel Washington, Laurie Metcalf, Pasek & Paul Among Theater Stars Nominated for 90th Annual OSCARS

The nominations for the 90th Annual ACADEMY AWARDS were announced this morning on a global live stream from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. As usual theater stars and theater-themed films were well represented in this year's nominations.

Disney's live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST received a nomination for both Production Design and Costume Design.

In the category of Best Supporting Actress, the nominees included I, TONYA's Allison Janney, a Tony nominee for SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION, and LADY BIRD star and Tony winner Laurie Metcalf, who will soon return to Broadway in THREE TALL WOMEN.

Christopher Plummer (INHERIT THE WIND) received a Best Supporting Actor nomination for ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD. The Tony winner took over the lead role of J. Paul Getty from beleaguered actor Kevin Spacey. At 88, Plummer becomes the oldest Oscar nominee ever. He will compete against Broadway alum Woody Harrelson (THE RAINMAKER, BILOXI BLUES) and Sam Rockwell (FOOL FOR LOVE, A BEHANDING IN SPOKANE). Both actors starred in THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE OF EBBING, MISSOURI.

In the category of Original Song, DEAR EVAN HANSEN composers and Oscar, Tony and Golden Globe winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul received a nod for 'This Is Me' from THE GREATEST SHOWMAN. Also nominated in the category was "Remember Me" from COCO, by FROZEN composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Aaron Sorkin (A FEW GOOD MEN) received a nomination Best Adapted Screenplay for MOLLY'S GAME. In the category of Original Screenplay, a nomination went to Tony nominee Martin Mcdonagh (THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN).

Denzel Washington picked up a nomination for Best Lead Actor for ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ. The Tony winner will soon return to Broadway for a revival of THE ICEMAN COMETH. He is joined by Lucille Lortel Award winner Timothée Chalamet for CALL ME BY YOUR NAME.

In the competitive category of Best Lead Actress, nominations went to Tony winner Frances McDormand (GOOD PEOPLE) for THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI, THE POST's Meryl Streep (HAPPY END, THE CHERRY ORCHARD) and LADY BIRD's Saoirse Ronan, who made her Broadway debut in THE CRUCIBLE.

Greta Gerwig picked up two nominations - one for Best Original Screenplay and one for Best Directing. The actress made her stage debut in 2014 in Penelope Skinner's THE VILLAGE BIKE and was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Actress for her performance.

Nine films will compete in the category of Best Picture, including LADY BIRD, produced by Scott Rudin, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME, starring Armie Hammer who will make his Broadway debut this July in STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, DARKEST HOUR, DUNKIRK, GET OUT, THE POST, THE SHAPE OF WATER, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI, and PHANTOM THREAD.

A full list of nominations follows:

Best Picture:

Call Me by Your Name"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Lead Actor:

Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Lead Actress:

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"

Supporting Actor:

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Supporting Actress:

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

Director:

"Dunkirk," Christopher Nolan

"Get Out," Jordan Peele

"Lady Bird," Greta Gerwig

"Phantom Thread," Paul Thomas Anderson

"The Shape of Water," Guillermo del Toro

Animated Feature:

"The Boss Baby"

"The Breadwinner"

"Coco"

"Ferdinand"

"Loving Vincent"

Animated Short:

"DeKalb Elementary"

"The Eleven O'Clock"

"My Nephew Emmett"

"The Silent Child"

"Watu Wote/All of Us"

Adapted Screenplay:

"Call Me by Your Name," James Ivory

"The Disaster Artist," Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

"Logan," Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green

"Molly's Game," Aaron Sorkin

"Mudbound," Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Original Screenplay:

"The Big Sick," Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

"Get Out," Jordan Peele

"Lady Bird," Greta Gerwig

"The Shape of Water," Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Martin McDonagh

Cinematography:

"Blade Runner 2049," Roger Deakins

"Darkest Hour," Bruno Delbonnel

"Dunkirk," Hoyte van Hoytema

"Mudbound," Rachel Morrison

"The Shape of Water," Dan Laustsen

Best Documentary Feature:

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail"

"Faces Places"

"Icarus"

"Last Men in Aleppo"

"Strong Island"

Best Documentary Short Subject:

"Edith+Eddie"

"Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405"

"Heroin(e)"

"Knife Skills"

"Traffic Stop"

Best Live Action Short Film:

"Dear Basketball"

"Garden Party"

"Lou"

"Negative Space"

"Revolting Rhymes"

Best Foreign Language Film:

"A Fantastic Woman" (Chile)

"The Insult" (Lebanon)

"Loveless" (Russia)

"On Body and Soul (Hungary)

"The Square" (Sweden)

Film Editing:

"Baby Driver," Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss

"Dunkirk," Lee Smith

"I, Tonya," Tatiana S. Riegel

"The Shape of Water," Sidney Wolinsky

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Jon Gregory

Sound Editing:

"Baby Driver," Julian Slater

"Blade Runner 2049," Mark Mangini, Theo Green

"Dunkirk," Alex Gibson, Richard King

"The Shape of Water," Nathan Robitaille

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood

Sound Mixing:

"Baby Driver," Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin

"Blade Runner 2049," Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill

"Dunkirk," Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo

"The Shape of Water," Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick

Production Design:

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Blade Runner 2049″

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

Original Score:

"Dunkirk," Hans Zimmer

"Phantom Thread," Jonny Greenwood

"The Shape of Water," Alexandre Desplat

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi," John Williams

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Carter Burwell

Original Song:

"Mighty River" from "Mudbound," Mary J. Blige

"Mystery of Love" from "Call Me by Your Name," Sufjan Stevens

"Remember Me" from "Coco," Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

"Stand Up for Something" from "Marshall," Diane Warren, Common

"This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman," Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Makeup and Hair:

"Darkest Hour"

"Victoria and Abdul"

"Wonder"

Costume Design:

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Darkest Hour

"Phantom Thread"

"The Shape of Water"

"Victoria and Abdul"

Visual Effects:

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

"Kong: Skull Island"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"War for the Planet of the Apes"

The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide. Late-night talk show favorite Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the telecast.



About The Academy The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 7,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and Science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which is under construction in Los Angeles.

Related Articles