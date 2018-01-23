Photo Coverage: Meet the Broadway-Bound Cast of PRETTY WOMAN!

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will begin performances on Broadway on Friday, July 20, 2018, at The Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street), with an official opening night of Thursday, August 16, 2018.

For the world premiere of Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL at Broadway In Chicago's Oriental Theatre (24 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL) beginning performances Tuesday, March 13, 2018, for a strictly limited five-week engagement, tickets will be available at all Broadway In Chicago Box Offices (24 W. Randolph St., 151 W. Randolph St., 18 W. Monroe St. and 175 E. Chestnut), the Broadway In Chicago Ticket Line at 800.775.2000, and online at www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL stars stage, television and film actress Samantha Barks(Les Miserables) as 'Vivian' opposite Tony Award winner and Grammy Award winner Steve Kazee (Once) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson (Waitress) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (The Full Monty) as 'Philip Stuckey,' and Kingsley Leggs (Sister Act) as 'James Morse.'

One of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time, Pretty Woman was produced by Arnon Milchan (New Regency Productions) and swept the world off its feet in 1990 reinventing the romantic comedy genre by making the world believe in happily-ever-after.

Before heading to Chicago, the cast met the press yesterday, January 24. Check full coverage from the big day below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

