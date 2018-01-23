Sara Bareilles, Raul Esparza and More Join MCC Theater's MISCAST 2018

MCC Theater has announced an all-star lineup of performers for their annual Miscast gala.

Performers will include: Grammy and Tony Award nominee Sara Bareilles; Tony Award winners Jayne Houdyshell and James Monroe Iglehart; Tony Award nominees Raúl Esparza, Robert Fairchild, and Keala Settle; plus Hamilton star and reigning "Dancing With the Stars" champion Jordan Fisher, The Band's Visit star Katrina Lenk, Once on This Island star Alex Newell, and the voice of Moana, Auli'I Cravalho. Additional names will be announced shortly.

As previously announced, this year's Miscast gala, an annual showstopper of the theater season, will honor Tony winning, 3-time Emmy winning, and 2018 Academy Award nominated star of stage & screen and MCC alum Laurie Metcalf. MCC Theater will honor performer Amy León with the 2018 MCC Theater Youth Company Alumni Award. Miscast 2018 will be held Monday, March 26, 2018 at The Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center (311 West 34th Street).

Beginning today, January 23rd, members of the MCC Theater Patron Program will have early access to Miscast 2018 show-only tickets with a presale for subscribers beginning Friday, January 26th. Subscribers will have access to 2 tickets per subscription. Show-only mezzanine level tickets will be on sale to the general public on January 30th.

For additional information, please visit www.mcctheater.org/galamiscast.html

MCC Theater's annual Miscast gala is one of the most exciting and unique theater events in town. Broadway's hottest stars perform songs from roles in which they would never be cast.

Proceeds from Miscast 2018 will support MCC Theater's mission to develop and produce exciting work Off-Broadway, as well as its Youth Company and partnerships with New York City public high schools, and MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights.

Performers from past years include: Uzo Aduba, Beth Behrs, Megan Hilty, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan, Laura Benanti, Jesse L. Martin, Zosia Mamet, Aaron Tveit, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jane Krakowski and many others. Special guests have included, Andy Cohen, Charles Busch, Helen Mirren, Lewis Black, Chris Noth, Edward Albee, Kathleen Turner, Jerry Stiller, Mo Rocca, Isaac Mizrahi, and many more.

About MCC Theater

MCC Theater is one of New York's leading nonprofit Off-Broadway companies, driven by a mission to provoke conversations that have never happened and otherwise never would. Founded in 1986 as a collective of artists leading peer-based classes to support their own development as actors, writers and directors, the tenets of collaboration, education, and community are at the core of MCC Theater's programming. One of the only theaters in the country led continuously by its founders, Artistic Directors Robert LuPone, Bernard Telsey, and William Cantler, MCC fulfills its mission through the production of world, American, and New York premiere plays and musicals that challenge artists and audiences to confront contemporary personal and social issues, and robust playwright development and education initiatives that foster the next generation of theater artists and students.

MCC Theater's celebrated productions include Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, Penelope Skinner's The Village Bike; Robert Askins' Hand to God (Broadway transfer; five 2015 Tony Award nominations including Best Play); John Pollono's Small Engine Repair; Paul Downs Colaizzo's Really Really; Sharr White's The Other Place (Broadway transfer); a fully reimagined version of the legendary musical Carrie; Jeff Talbott's The Submission (Laurents/Hatcher Award); Michael Weller's Fifty Words; Alexi Kaye Campbell's The Pride; Bryony Lavery's Frozen (Broadway transfer; four 2004 Tony Award nominations including Best Play, Tony Award for Best Featured Actor); Tim Blake Nelson's The Grey Zone; Rebecca Gilman's The Glory of Living (2002 Pulitzer Prize finalist); Margaret Edson's Wit (1999 Pulitzer Prize); and ten plays by Playwright-in-Residence Neil LaBute, including Reasons to Be Happy, reasons to be pretty (Broadway transfer, three 2009 Tony Award nominations, including Best Play), Some Girl(s), Fat Pig, The Mercy Seat, and most recently All The Ways To Say I Love You. Many plays developed and produced by MCC have gone on to productions throughout the country and around the world.

Blake West joined the company in 2006 as Executive Director. MCC will open its first permanent home in 2018 in Manhattan's Clinton neighborhood, unifying the company's activities under one roof for the first time and expanding its producing, artist development, and education programming.

