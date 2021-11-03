Wake Up With BWW 11/3: Ciara Renee Will Lead WAITRESS, Broadway Grosses, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include casting for Waitress! Ciara Renee will take over the lead role of Jenna in the Broadway production, beginning November 29. Plus, further casting has been announced for the upcoming West End revival of Cabaret, starring Eddie Redmayne.

The Broadway grosses report has been released for the week ending on October 31. Check out the full report below!

Plus, get a first look at the National Tour of The Prom, learn about how Bernadette Peters is joining Patricia Arquette in a new Apple TV+ series, and much more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Further Casting Announced For CABARET at The Kit Kat Club

by Stephi Wild

ATG Productions and Underbelly, the producers of CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB in London's West End have announced the Prologue Company, ahead of the production's first preview performance on Monday 15 November 2021.. (more...)

Ciara Renée Will Take Over as Jenna in WAITRESS on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Ciara Renée will join the cast of Waitress on Broadway as Jenna starting November 29, 2021. Renée replaces Jennifer Nettles, who will play her final performance on November 24.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses for Week Ending October 31, 2021

by Nicole Rosky

For the week ending October 31, a total of 27 shows played 183 performances at 77.52% capacity. Total attendance was 168,169 and total gross was $19,663,438.. (more...)

Photos: Get a First Look at the National Tour of THE PROM!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The National Tour of the 2019 Drama Desk Award winner for Outstanding Musical THE PROM begins performances tonight at Playhouse Square in Cleveland.. (more...)

Derek Klena, Lilla Crawford & More to Join PRETTY LITTLE LIARS Reboot

by Michael Major

Derek Klena, Lilla Crawford, Kate Jennings Grant, Robert Stanton, Jennifer Ferrin, Brian Altemus, Anthony Ordonez, and Jeffrey Bean will join the upcoming drama as reoccurring characters. The new series is titled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The new additions will joint the previously announced Lea Salonga, Sharon Leal, and Mallory Bechtel.. (more...)

Calista Flockhart and Zachary Quinto to Star in WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at the Geffen Playhouse

by Stephi Wild

Geffen Playhouse added three new productions to complete its 25th Anniversary Season lineup, it was announced today. Playwright Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will make its Geffen Playhouse premiere in April 2022, featuring Calista Flockhart (Ally McBeal, Neil LaBute's bash) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek franchise, The Boys in the Band); A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill, a new original musical from playwright and Geffen Playhouse The Writers' Room program alum Matt Schatz, will make its world premiere in June 2022; and playwright Fernanda Coppel's King Liz will makes its West Coast premiere in July 2022.. (more...)

Bernadette Peters Joins Patricia Arquette in New Apple TV+ Series

by Michael Major

The series follows Peggy (Arquette), an addict, who decides to pursue becoming a private investigator after the death of her beloved mother (Peters), with whom she resided in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, causes her to start a new life.. (more...)

Photos: Broadway Gathers to Celebrate Launch of WHEN THE LIGHTS ARE BRIGHT AGAIN Book

by Jennifer Broski

Just last night, the best of Broadway gathered at Haswell Green's to celebrate the publication of When The Lights Are Bright Again. The new book was released by Applause Theatre & Cinema Books and is now available.. (more...)

Clyde's begins previews on Broadway tonight!

Second Stage Theater's production of Lynn Nottage's new play, Clyde's, officially begins previews tonight, November 3, at Second Stage's Broadway home, The Hayes Theater. The show will officially open on Monday, November 23.

Clyde's stars three-time Emmy Award-winner Uzo Aduba (In Treatment, Orange is the New Black), two-time Emmy Award-winner Ron Cephas Jones (This is Us, Truth Be Told, Between Riverside and Crazy), Reza Salazar (Sweat), Edmund Donovan (Greater Clements) and Kara Young (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven).

Meet the cast here.

