Broadway Grosses for Week Ending October 31, 2021

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, the Broadway League has recently decided to release a report on attendance, grosses, capacity and performances. BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the data weekly.

For the week ending October 31, a total of 27 shows played 183 performances at 77.52% capacity. Total attendance was 168,169 and total gross was $19,663,438.

Since Broadway has been reopen, shows have played 1006 performances at 84.39% capacity, earning $125,123,786, with 981,436 total guests in attendance.

Since August, over two dozen Broadway shows have resumed performances following the year and a half shutdown due to the pandemic.