Bernadette Peters Joins Patricia Arquette in New Apple TV+ Series

Bernadette Peters has joined Apple TV's upcoming series High Desert, starring Patricia Arquette.

Variety reports that Peters will join Arquette, Matt Dillon, Rupert Friend, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, and Christine Taylor in the new half-hour series.

The series follows Peggy (Arquette), an addict, who decides to pursue becoming a private investigator after the death of her beloved mother (Peters), with whom she resided in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, causes her to start a new life.

Ben Stiller will executive produce the new series alongside Nicki Weinstock and Jackie Cohn. This is the second time that Stiller and Arquette have collaborated.

Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage and television, in concert, and on recordings. Ms. Peters enjoys a career which boasts an impressive list of television credits, including co-starring in Amazon Prime's highly popular Mozart in the Jungle, which won the 2016 Golden Globe for Best TV Comedy or Musical series. She also co-starred in the CBS All-Access series, The Good Fight, a spin-off of the network's popular series, The Good Wife.

One of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, Peters has won numerous accolades including three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, two Grammy Awards, three Emmy nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She recently appeared as Dolly Levi in the acclaimed 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly!, opposite Victor Garber. Other Broadway credits include Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music and Follies, which also played the Kennedy Center.

Peters received both the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for her performance in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Song and Dance. She earned her second Tony Award for her performance in Annie Get Your Gun.