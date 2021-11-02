Derek Klena, Lilla Crawford & More to Join PRETTY LITTLE LIARS Reboot

HBO Max has announced new additions to the cast of the upcoming PRETTY LITTLE LIARS reboot!

Deadline reports that Tony-nominee Derek Klena, Lilla Crawford, Kate Jennings Grant, Robert Stanton, Jennifer Ferrin, Brian Altemus, Anthony Ordonez, and Jeffrey Bean will join the upcoming drama as reoccurring characters. The new series is titled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

The new additions will join the previously announced Lea Salonga, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Alex Aiono, and Eric Johnson.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin follows a new group of "little liars" as they are tormented by an "Unknown Assailant" who is making them pay for the secret sin their parents committed twenty years ago.

Klena is slated to play Wes, Tabby's (Kinney) boss at the town's local movie theater. A handsome film school graduate, the two form a bond over their mutual film admiration. Wes' intentions, however, are anything but pure.

Crawford will play Sandy, best friend and biggest admirer of Karen (Bechtel). Sandy often boosts Karen's ego as she tags along, hoping to stay out of her friend's crosshairs.

Derek Klena can currently be seen in Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill on Broadway. Prior to that, he played the same role in the world premiere production at A.R.T in Cambridge, MA. Previously, he starred as Dmitry in the stage adaptation of the animated movie Anastasia. Derek first broke onto the NYC theatre scene in the 2012 Off-Broadway revival of Carrie, where he was quickly noticed and scooped up by Oscar and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to originate the lead role of Eddie Birdlace in Dogfight. He then made his Broadway debut as Fiyero in 10th Anniversary Company of Wicked and followed that up by originating the role of Michael in Jason Robert Brown's The Bridges of Madison County.

Lilla Crawford is an American actress best known for portraying the title role in the Broadway revival of Annie. She also played Little Red Riding Hood in the film adaptation of Into the Woods. Crawford has voiced Sunny in the Nickelodeon series SUNNY DAY and has starred in the Netflix series The Who Was? Show.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski