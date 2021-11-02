Ciara Renée Will Take Over as Jenna in WAITRESS on Broadway
Renée replaces Jennifer Nettles, who will play her final performance on November 24.
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Ciara Renée will take over the role of Jenna in Waitress on Monday, November 29, 2021. Jennifer Nettles, as previously announced, will play her final performance on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
Ciara Renée recently wrapped the independent feature Paint opposite Owen Wilson and the independent dramedy Deborah earlier this year. Ciara most recently starred as the first BIPOC actress to play Elsa in Disney's Frozen on Broadway before the shutdown last year. Previously, Ciara starred in the off-Broadway play The Wrong Man alongside Joshua Henry and Ryan Vazquez. Ciara can be seen on "The Big Bang Theory" final season and recurring on Facebook's original series "Strangers." She has also appeared on Netflix's "Master of None" and was previously a series regular on CW's "Legends of Tomorrow." Ciara originated the role of 'The Witch' in Big Fish and appeared in Pippin on Broadway and The Hunchback Of Notre Dame (La Jolla and Paper Mill Playhouse).
Waitress is back on Broadway for a limited engagement now through January 9, 2022 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street, NYC).
The current Broadway cast includes Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles (Jenna), Eric Anderson (Cal), Ashley Blanchet (Dawn), Nik Dodani (Ogie), Erich Bergen (Dr. Pomatter) Dakin Matthews (Joe), Maiesha McQueen (Becky) and Ben Thompson (Earl). The ensemble is Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Anastacia McCleskey, Olivia Webber Olesen, Gerianne Pérez, Charlotte Surak, Curtis Thomas, Stephanie Torns and Nyla Watson.
Tickets are available in person at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Box office hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday through Saturday from 10:00am till curtain, and Sunday Noon till curtain. Wednesdays 10am till 6pm. Tickets are also available at WaitressTheMusical.com, Telecharge.com and by calling 212-239-6200 or 800-447-7400.
Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy Winner and Tony and Emmy Award-nominated Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.
The Waitress design team features sets by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony Award-winner Ken Billington and sound by Tony Award-nominee Jonathan Deans. Music supervisor is Nadia DiGiallonardo. Casting is by Telsey + Company.
Debuting in April 2016, Waitress is one of the longest-running shows in recent Broadway history, playing more than 1500 performances at The Brooks Atkinson Theatre.
Waitress is now playing both US and UK tours with new international productions to be announced at a later date.
Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow Waitresses and an unexpected romance Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well baked pie.
Waitress is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.a??
The Waitress original motion picture was produced by Michael Roiff / Night & Day Productions. The musical's world premiere was produced by The American Repertory Theatre at Harvard University, August 2, 2015 (Diane Paulus Artistic Director and Diane Borger, Producer).
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski