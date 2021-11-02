Ciara Renée Will Take Over as Jenna in WAITRESS on Broadway

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Ciara Renée will take over the role of Jenna in Waitress on Monday, November 29, 2021. Jennifer Nettles, as previously announced, will play her final performance on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Ciara Renée recently wrapped the independent feature Paint opposite Owen Wilson and the independent dramedy Deborah earlier this year. Ciara most recently starred as the first BIPOC actress to play Elsa in Disney's Frozen on Broadway before the shutdown last year. Previously, Ciara starred in the off-Broadway play The Wrong Man alongside Joshua Henry and Ryan Vazquez. Ciara can be seen on "The Big Bang Theory" final season and recurring on Facebook's original series "Strangers." She has also appeared on Netflix's "Master of None" and was previously a series regular on CW's "Legends of Tomorrow." Ciara originated the role of 'The Witch' in Big Fish and appeared in Pippin on Broadway and The Hunchback Of Notre Dame (La Jolla and Paper Mill Playhouse).

Waitress is back on Broadway for a limited engagement now through January 9, 2022 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street, NYC).

The current Broadway cast includes Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles (Jenna), Eric Anderson (Cal), Ashley Blanchet (Dawn), Nik Dodani (Ogie), Erich Bergen (Dr. Pomatter) Dakin Matthews (Joe), Maiesha McQueen (Becky) and Ben Thompson (Earl). The ensemble is Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Anastacia McCleskey, Olivia Webber Olesen, Gerianne Pérez, Charlotte Surak, Curtis Thomas, Stephanie Torns and Nyla Watson.