Photos: Broadway Gathers to Celebrate Launch of WHEN THE LIGHTS ARE BRIGHT AGAIN Book

Part of the profits from the book will benefit The Actors Fund.

Nov. 2, 2021  

Just last night, the best of Broadway gathered at Haswell Green's to celebrate the publication of When The Lights Are Bright Again. The new book was released by Applause Theatre & Cinema Books and is now available.

Created by Andrew Norlen, the book weaves more than 200 letters from Broadway theater veterans, devout theatergoers, teenage dreamers aching for their day in the spotlight, long-time ushers, designers, creatives, and countless other arts workers with a brand-new, breathtaking photo series by Broadway photographer Matthew Murphy.

Not only has the creation of this book allowed the theater community to grieve and express themselves in a new way, but for every copy purchased, a portion of the profits will directly benefit The Actors Fund. This book will continue to help support arts workers to thrive and maintain financial stability for decades to come with every copy sold.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski


