CLYDE'S Begins Previews on Broadway Tonight; Meet the Cast!

Second Stage Theater's production of Lynn Nottage's new play, Clyde's, officially begins previews tonight, November 3, at Second Stage's Broadway home, The Hayes Theater. The show will officially open on Monday, November 23.

Clyde's stars three-time Emmy Award-winner Uzo Aduba (In Treatment, Orange is the New Black), two-time Emmy Award-winner Ron Cephas Jones (This is Us, Truth Be Told, Between Riverside and Crazy), Reza Salazar (Sweat), Edmund Donovan (Greater Clements) and Kara Young (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven).

In Clyde's, a stirring and funny new play from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and her frequent collaborator, director Kate Whoriskey (Ruined, Sweat), a truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. Even as the shop's callous owner (Clyde, played by Aduba), tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich. You'll want a seat at the table for this humorous, moving, and urgent play.

Meet the cast below!

isa??ana??award-winninga??actress whose work spans television, film, and theatre.a??a??Currently, Aduba can be seen in the critically acclaimed, Emmy®-winning drama series, In Treatment, on HBO and HBO Max, and in the Amazon Studios' anthology series, Solos. She is perhaps most recognized for her role as Crazy Eyes on the Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black, for which she won two Emmy Awards. She is one of only two actors to win an Emmy Award in both the comedy and drama categories for the same role. Her third Emmy Award win was for portraying Shirley Chisholm in the Hulu miniseries Mrs. America.

On stage, Aduba made her Broadway debut in Coram Boy in 2007, followed by the hit musical revival of Godspell in 2011. A graduate of Boston University School of Fine Arts, Aduba appeared at Boston's Huntington Theatre and A.R.T. where she received the Elliot Norton Award for Best Actress in a Play. She made her West End Theatre debut in Jean Genet's The Maids, directed by Jamie Lloyd and co-starring Laura Carmichael and Zawe Ashton. Aduba was nominated for a Helen Hayes Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Play for her work in the Kennedy Center/Olney Theater production of Translations of Xhosa. Other theater credits include Dessa Rose at the New Repertory Theatre, Turnado: Rumble for the Ring at the Bay Street Theater, and Abyssinia at the Goodspeed Theatre. Aduba also appeared in the NBC Live production of The Wiz, which also featured Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, Ne-Yo, Amber Riley, and David Alan Grier.

Her film credits include American Pastoral (2016), Showing Roots (2016), My Little Pony: The Movie (2017), Candy Jar (2018) and Miss Virginia (2019). She recently signed a multi-year producing deal with CBS Studios, and will star in and executive produce a new drama series titled Low Country alongside Robert and Michelle King. She will soon begin production on Netflix's limited series Painkillers opposite Matthew Broderick.

is best known for his Emmy-winning, and three-time nominated, performance as William on the hit series, This is Us. Ron's other acclaimed television work includes starring opposite Octavia Spencer in Apple's thriller drama series, Truth Be Told. Ron can also be seen in Hulu's Looking for Alaska; as the scene-stealing inspiration for Dolemite in the Netflix film opposite Eddie Murphy; and in Lisey's Story opposite Julianne Moore for Apple. His other powerful television work includes Luke Cage, Mr. Robot and The Get Down. Upcoming he will appear in the second season of Truth Be Told.

With Second Stage Theater, Ron has appeared in the acclaimed production of Between Riverside and Crazy at the Kiser and in Wildflower at 2ST Uptown. His many other stage credits include Of Mice and Men (Broadway), Prometheus Bound (Getty Villa), Head of Passes (Steppenwolf), Hurt Village, Two Trains Running (Signature); Titus Andronicus, Satellites (NYSF); Ajax (ART); As You Like It, The Tempest (BAM/Old Vic London); The Overwhelming (Roundabout); The Wooden Breeks (MCC); The Heart is a Lonely Hunter (Alliance); Richard III (Public Theater, NY); The Exonerated; Othello (Royal Theatre, London); Our Lady of 121st Street; Jesus Hopped the A Train (LABryinth); Storefront Church (Atlantic Theater).

Edmund Donovan last appeared as Joe in Greater Clements at Lincoln Center, a performance which garnered him a Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle and Obie Award. Previous theater credits include: Lewiston/Clarkston (Drama Desk Nomination, Clive Barnes Award; Rattlestick), The Snow Geese (MTC/MCC), Xander Xyst, Dragon: 1 (Ars Nova). Film/TV credits include: Glob Lessons, The Vizitant, Akron, "Betty," "High Fidelity," "Hightown," "The Blacklist," "Blue Bloods," "Unforgettable," "Orange is the New Black." Upcoming: "Gossip Girl" (HBO Max). Edmund is a graduate of Boston University, LAMDA and Yale School of Drama

began his acting career as a child in Latin America, working with his mother as clowns. Broadway: Sweat (Studio 54). Off-Broadway: Richard II, Mobile Unit's The Tempest, Oedipus El Rey (Public Theater) My Mañana Comes (Lortel Award Nomination). He appeared regionally in the world premiere of Floyd's by Lynn Nottage (Guthrie Theatre), Sweat (Arena Stage). His TV credits include: "The Accidental Wolf," (Topic) "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Daredevil," (Netflix) "The Blacklist," "Believe," "Law & Order" and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (NBC), "Louie," (FX) "The Knick," (Cinemax). Reza's film credits include: The Imperialists Are Still Alive, See Girl Run, The Inquisition of Camilo Sanz. Reza is also a musician who has performed in venues such as Joe's Pub at The Public Theater

making her Broadway debut, earned a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for her starring role in the MCC Theater play, All The Natalie Portmans. Other theater credits include Halfway Bitches Go Straight To Heaven, The New Englanders, Syncing Ink, and Pretty Hunger. On screen she starred in the winner of Sundance 2018's Short Film Jury Awards US Fiction, Hair Wolf, and was featured on HBO's "Random Acts of Flyness" as well as the Amazon feature, Chemical Hearts.

Ticket Information:

Purchase tickets online at https://cart.2st.com/events.

Photo Credit: Clyde's, https://2st.com/shows/clydes#cast