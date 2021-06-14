Wake Up With BWW 6/14: Matthew Morrison Performs With Seth Rudetsky, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Matthew Morrison's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, premiered yesterday at 3pm and re-aired last night at 8pm. Check out a clip from the concert, featuring Matthew singing 'Singin' In The Rain' below!

The In The Heights film featured a small Easter egg tribute to Lin-Manuel Miranda's other hit musical, Hamilton. Did you catch it? Scroll down to find out what it is!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Which Broadway Shows Have NOT Announced Return Dates?

by Nicole Rosky

Over the past month, Broadway fans have had plenty of reasons to celebrate, as show after show has announced their own plans to resume performances in the coming months. While most Broadway productions have shared news about their return, some have yet to confirm their next steps.. (more...)

2) IN THE HEIGHTS Featured a Small Tribute to HAMILTON; Did You Catch It?

by Stephi Wild

During a scene in which Kevin Rosario (played by Jimmy Smits) is on hold to talk to Stanford, the hold music is a little instrumental of 'You'll Be Back', the iconic song sung by King George III in Hamilton!. (more...)

4) Neil Meron Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at the KRISTI Awards

by Stephi Wild

Chenoweth hosted the show live from the stage at the Kristin Chenoweth Theatre, in the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center, and Camp Co- Directors Richard Jay-Alexander and John McDaniel were on tap with a mighty assist. There were musical numbers, live and pre-taped, and plenty of showcasing and KRISTI Awards to go around among these talented young kids.. (more...)

5) Check Out the Stage Mag For the KRISTI Awards, as Part of Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp

by Stephi Wild

Last night, Sunday June 13, the KRISTI Awards were broadcast live from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. It is the showcase finale that ends the week of Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp, this year both LIVE and virtual.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 12pm, his special guest is Rita Moreno!

- The Met's nightly opera streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Verdi's Simon Boccanegra Starring Kiri Te Kanawa, Plácido Domingo, Vladimir Chernov, and Robert Lloyd, conducted by James Levine. Production by Giancarlo Del Monaco. From January 26, 1995.

- Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party returns tonight at 8pm!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Matthew Morrison Sings 'Singin' In The Rain' With Seth Rudetsky

Matthew Morrison's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, premiered yesterday at 3pm and re-aired last night at 8pm.

Check out a clip from the concert, featuring Matthew singing 'Singin' In The Rain' below!

What we're watching: Lin-Manuel Miranda and the IN THE HEIGHTS Creative Team in a Never-Before-Seen Clip

In honor of the release of the film adaptation of In The Heights, a new never-before-seen clip has been released from the documentary, In The Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams.

In the clip, watch as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Quiara Hudes, Bill Sherman, Alex Lacamoire, and Andy Blankenbuehler figured out how to end the musical's big number, 96,000.

What we're geeking out over: Apple Promotes New iPad Using 'Part Of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID

Apple has released a new ad for its new M1 iPad Pro, which features a musical number inspired by 'Part of Your World' from The Little Mermaid.

The ad features someone using an ‌M1‌ ‌iPad Pro‌, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil, while other users are seen struggling with their old PCs indoors, hoping to be "part of that world" of those who have an iPad.

