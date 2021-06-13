Check Out the Stage Mag For the KRISTI Awards, as Part of Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp

Tonight, Sunday June 13, the KRISTI Awards will be broadcast live from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. It is the showcase finale that ends the week of Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp, this year both LIVE and virtual.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, one of the biggest highlights of the evening will be the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to producer Neil Meron, known for his prolific work on stages, on the screen, and on television.

BroadwayWorld is a proud sponsor for the event, and our Stage Mag is the official program!

Below, check out the mag, which features a welcome letter from Chenoweth, a song list and credits, exclusive photos, names of the campers and faculty, sponsor information, and a list of the awards being presented!

Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp returned this year in a unique virtual edition! The week long annual session was held for students completing grades 8-12 in the 2020-2021 school year.

This year's camp was led by Kristin and her camp Co-Directors, Broadway stalwarts Richard Jay-Alexander and John McDaniel. The camp's technical team consists of Bryan Farina, Hannah Truckenbrod and camp veterans, Nellie Beavers and Matt Berman.

Faculty include the returns of Faith Prince, Baayork Lee, Lara Teeter, Kevin Stites, Michael Orland, Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Joseph Church, Christopher Sieber, Kevin Chamberlin, Celeste Simone, Tyler Hanes, Kyle Garvin, Bruce Glikas, Junie & Jerry Chenoweth (The Parents) and camp co-founders, Mark Frie and Jack Wallace.

The week was full of classes, panels, coachings, music sessions, dance classes, stagings, and rehearsals from coaches and award-winning stars, all operating concurrently from four different online platforms, culminating in the show tonight, June 13th, marking the 2021 Edition of The KRISTI Awards, opening with LIVE Red Carpet coverage of students, performers and presenters, by NY1's Frank DiLella. The camp also be pays tribute to founding member, John Sawyer and Kristin's beloved voice teacher, Florence Birdwell, both of whom we lost this year.

