Which Broadway Shows Have NOT Announced Return Dates?

Over the past month, Broadway fans have had plenty of reasons to celebrate, as show after show has announced their own plans to resume performances in the coming months. While most Broadway productions have shared news about their return, some have yet to confirm their next steps. Here is what we know...

American Buffalo

With an all-star cast of Sam Rockwell, Laurence Fishburne and Darren Criss, this revival was due to open at the Circle in the Square Theatre last April. Previews had not yet begun when Broadway shut down on March 12 and there is not yet word on future plans.

The Book of Mormon

The Tony-winning hit opened at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre in 2011 and has played 3748 performances on Broadway. Plans to re-open have yet to be announced, though earlier this year, it was reported that the show's creators planned to convene with actors to discuss potentially 'problematic instances' in the script before re-opening. The musical was originally produced by Scott Rudin, who has since stepped away from his Broadway projects. His statement revealed that his role would be "filled by others from the Broadway community and in a number of cases, from the roster of participants already in place on those shows." In the case of The Book of Mormon, producer Anne Garefino will presumedly take over.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

This Tony-winning two-parter has played 785 performances at the newly-renovated Lyric Theatre. Reports have indicated that the creative team is in the process of exploring options to alter the play's "length and structure" before announcing plans to resume performances, which could be as late as 2022.

Plaza Suite

Led by stage and screen super-couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, this Neil Simon revival was originally due to arrive at the Hudson Theatre in April 2020. Plans to return have not yet been announced.

Sing Street

The new musical was in rehearsals and set to begin previews just days after Broadway shut down. Last summer, producers announced that it will likely return to a Shubert theatre by 2022, but exact plans have not yet been announced.

To Kill a Mockingbird

The Aaron Sorkin adaptation (also originally produced by Rudin) opened on Broadway in December 2018 at the Shubert Theatre, where it has played for 517 performances. There has not yet been word on if/when the play might resume performances.

Waitress

Though the beloved musical officially closed in January 2020, rumor (and the show's official website) has it that the Sara Bareilles show might be planning a comeback. No announcement about a return engagement has yet been made.

West Side Story

The revival (produced by Rudin) was just weeks into its Broadway run before it was forced to go dark. West Side Story opened at the Broadway Theatre on February 20 and ran a total of 78 previews and 24 regular performances. Plans to resume performances have not yet been announced.

