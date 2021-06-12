VIDEO: Apple Promotes New iPad Using 'Part Of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID

Apple has released a new ad for its new M1 iPad Pro, which features a musical number inspired by 'Part of Your World' from The Little Mermaid.

The ad features someone using an ‌M1‌ ‌iPad Pro‌, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil, while other users are seen struggling with their old PCs indoors, hoping to be "part of that world" of those who have an iPad.

The ad is currently unlisted on YouTube, and it has yet to be made public by Apple.

Check out the full ad below!