VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and the IN THE HEIGHTS Creative Team in a Never-Before-Seen Clip

Click Here for More Articles on IN THE HEIGHTS Movie

In honor of the release of the film adaptation of In The Heights, a new never-before-seen clip has been released from the documentary, In The Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams.

In the clip, watch as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Quiara Hudes, Bill Sherman, Alex Lacamoire, and Andy Blankenbuehler figured out how to end the musical's big number, 96,000.

Check out the video below!

The film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In The Heights" is now in theaters and on HBO Max. The creator of "Hamilton" and the director of "Crazy Rich Asians" invite you to a cinematic event, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big... "In the Heights."

Lights up on Washington Heights...The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community.

At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. "In the Heights" fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda's kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu's lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience.

The cast of "In The Heights" features Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Dascha Polanco, Stephanie Beatriz, Gregory Diaz IV, Olga Meridez, and Jimmy Smits.