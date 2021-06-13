Neil Meron to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Tonight's KRISTI Awards

Tonight, Sunday June 13, the KRISTI Awards will be broadcast live from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. It is the showcase finale that ends the week of Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp, this year both LIVE and virtual.

Chenoweth will host the show live from the stage at the Kristin Chenoweth Theatre, in the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center, and Camp Co- Directors Richard Jay-Alexander and John McDaniel will be on tap with a mighty assist. There are musical numbers, live and pre-taped, and plenty of showcasing and KRISTI Awards to go around among these talented young kids.

There are also two inaugural awards this year. The Florence Birdwell Award, in memory of the legendary voice teacher who gave to Broadway the glorious Chenoweth, Lara Teeter, Susan Powell, Kelli O'Hara among them, and the John Sawyer Founders Award, in memory of the late Mr. Sawyer, who helped found the camp and was a life-long friend to Ms. Chenoweth.

One of the biggest highlights of the evening will be the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to producer Neil Meron, known for his prolific work on stages, on the screen, and on television. Kristin will also remember Neil's longtime producing partner, Craig Zadan, who recently passed away. The two, together, produced many magical moments for Chenoweth and those will be talked about. Meron will appear live from Toronto, where he is currently on the set of the filming of "13", the screen version of Jason Robert Brown's wildly popular young people's musical.

Last year's inaugural recipient of the award, producer Robert Greenblatt, also legendary for his achievements on stage, on film, and on television, will be presenting the award to his colleague, Mr. Meron. The two of them are currently spear-heading the much-anticipated television production of 'Annie Live!'.

It's going to be a great night. BroadwayWorld will have lots of content for you to read after the show Sunday night, and on Monday morning, including our Stage Mag, which the Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp is using.

Other highlights will include showcasing students, Richard Jay-Alexander interviewing Kristin Chenoweth's parents (Jerry & Junie) live, Lara Teeter and his daughter, Elizabeth, and many others.

The spirit of the KRISTI Awards was born out of laughter and occurrences during the week. For example, they are not simply "best singer" or "best dancer" or "best anything", but more observations of students during the week given by faculty to a student. Those portions will be live and will take us to kid's living rooms, studies, or wherever they are set up to communicate via Zoom.

For tickets, visit https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/collections/the-4th-annual-kristi-

awards?ls=ZVyC0dMeSCGGCoNJJCwD4g.

Photo Credit: Merrill Mitchell