BWW Flashback: Last Call in Paradise! ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Concludes Broadway Run Today

It's last call in paradise! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Escape to Margaritaville, the new musical featuring the songs of singer-songwriter-author Jimmy Buffett, will play its final Broadway performance at the Marquis Theatre today, July 1, 2018, after 29 preview and 124 regular performances.

As the company prepares for their final bows, we're flashing back through the show's journey to the Broadway stage.

Escape to Margaritaville had its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in Spring 2017 where it broke all records.



Paul Alexander Nolan (on chair) and the cast

Paul Alexander Nolan

Alison Luff and Paul Alexander Nolan

Alison Luff and Lisa Howard

Don Sparks and Rema Webb

The show then embarked on a pre-Broadway tour playing New Orleans' Saenger Theatre, Houston's Hobby Center, and Chicago's Oriental Theatre.

The company gathered to record a cast album in December 2017:



Paul Alexander Nolan and Alison Luff at the Original Broadway Cast Recording session of Escape to Margaritaville (photo by Michael Karns)



Lisa Howard at the Original Broadway Cast Recording session of Escape to Margaritaville (photo by Michael Karns)



Rema Webb (closest), Lisa Howard, Eric Petersen, and Don Sparks at the Original Broadway Cast Recording session of Escape to Margaritaville (photo by Michael Karns)



Tessa Alves, Tiffany Adeline Cole, Sara Andreas, Samantha Farrow, Marjorie Failoni, Angela Grovey



Christopher Ashley and Chris Jahnke at the Original Broadway Cast Recording session of Escape to Margaritaville (photo by MichaelKarns)



Paul Alexander Nolan at the Original Broadway Cast Recording session of Escape to Margaritaville (photo by Michael Karns)



Eric Petersen at the Original Broadway Cast Recording session of Escape to Margaritaville (photo by Michael Karns)

By early 2018 they were back in rehearsals to prepare for the show's Broadway run.

