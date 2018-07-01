BWW Flashback: Last Call in Paradise! ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Concludes Broadway Run Today
It's last call in paradise! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Escape to Margaritaville, the new musical featuring the songs of singer-songwriter-author Jimmy Buffett, will play its final Broadway performance at the Marquis Theatre today, July 1, 2018, after 29 preview and 124 regular performances.
As the company prepares for their final bows, we're flashing back through the show's journey to the Broadway stage.
Escape to Margaritaville had its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in Spring 2017 where it broke all records.
The show then embarked on a pre-Broadway tour playing New Orleans' Saenger Theatre, Houston's Hobby Center, and Chicago's Oriental Theatre.
The company gathered to record a cast album in December 2017:
By early 2018 they were back in rehearsals to prepare for the show's Broadway run.
Preview began at the Marquis Theatre on February 16...
Ahead of opening night on March 15.
The first stop after Broadway will be Washington, D.C., where Jimmy Buffett and the cast of Escape to Margaritaville will perform on PBS' "A Capitol Fourth," celebrating America's 242nd birthday, on Wednesday, July 4th from 8:00-9:30pm ET.
The Escape to Margaritaville National Tour will officially set sail in October 2019 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, before traveling to additional cities throughout the country. The full tour schedule and other information will be announced shortly.