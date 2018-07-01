ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
BWW Flashback: Last Call in Paradise! ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Concludes Broadway Run Today

Jul. 1, 2018  

It's last call in paradise! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Escape to Margaritaville, the new musical featuring the songs of singer-songwriter-author Jimmy Buffett, will play its final Broadway performance at the Marquis Theatre today, July 1, 2018, after 29 preview and 124 regular performances.

As the company prepares for their final bows, we're flashing back through the show's journey to the Broadway stage.

Escape to Margaritaville had its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in Spring 2017 where it broke all records.

Don Sparks and Rema Webb

The show then embarked on a pre-Broadway tour playing New Orleans' Saenger Theatre, Houston's Hobby Center, and Chicago's Oriental Theatre.

The company gathered to record a cast album in December 2017:

Paul Alexander Nolan and Alison Luff at the Original Broadway Cast Recording session of Escape to Margaritaville (photo by Michael Karns)

Lisa Howard at the Original Broadway Cast Recording session of Escape to Margaritaville (photo by Michael Karns)

Rema Webb (closest), Lisa Howard, Eric Petersen, and Don Sparks at the Original Broadway Cast Recording session of Escape to Margaritaville (photo by Michael Karns)

Tessa Alves, Tiffany Adeline Cole, Sara Andreas, Samantha Farrow, Marjorie Failoni, Angela Grovey

Christopher Ashley and Chris Jahnke at the Original Broadway Cast Recording session of Escape to Margaritaville (photo by MichaelKarns)

Paul Alexander Nolan at the Original Broadway Cast Recording session of Escape to Margaritaville (photo by Michael Karns)

Eric Petersen at the Original Broadway Cast Recording session of Escape to Margaritaville (photo by Michael Karns)

By early 2018 they were back in rehearsals to prepare for the show's Broadway run.

Preview began at the Marquis Theatre on February 16...

Lisa Howard

Andre Ward

Lisa Howard, Alison Luff, Paul Alexander Nolan and Eric Petersen

Paul Alexander Nolan

Alison Luff and Paul Alexander Nolan

Lisa Howard, Eric Petersen and Company

Ahead of opening night on March 15.

Eric Peteren, Lisa Howard, Alison Luff and Paul Alexander Nolan

Eric Peteren, Lisa Howard, Alison Luff and Paul Alexander Nolan

Keely Hutton and Paul Alexander Nolan

Keely Hutton and Paul Alexander Nolan

Mike O'Malley and Greg Garcia

Mike O'Malley and Greg Garcia

Jimmy Buffett

Kelly Devine and Jimmy Buffett

Mike Oâ€™Malley, Christopher Ashley, Kelly Devine, Jimmy Buffett and Greg Garcia

Cast members

Cast members

Cast members

The first stop after Broadway will be Washington, D.C., where Jimmy Buffett and the cast of Escape to Margaritaville will perform on PBS' "A Capitol Fourth," celebrating America's 242nd birthday, on Wednesday, July 4th from 8:00-9:30pm ET.

The Escape to Margaritaville National Tour will officially set sail in October 2019 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, before traveling to additional cities throughout the country. The full tour schedule and other information will be announced shortly.

